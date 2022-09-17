Fast start propels No. 10 Wheaton past Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW football opener

WHEATON — Illinois Wesleyan knew it needed to start fast to spring an upset in its College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener against No. 10-ranked Wheaton on Saturday night at McCully Field.

Instead, the Thunder raced out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter and was on their way to a 42-7 victory against the Titans. Wheaton quarterback Will Bowers, a graduate transfer from Division I Liberty, threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns.

"We had terrible field position (early). They played on a short field," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "We didn't do anything offensively and they converted on third downs."

Wheaton scored another 21 points in the second quarter for a 42-7 halftime lead. Neither team scored after the intermission as both teams evened their overall records at 1-1.

The Thunder outgained IWU in total yardage, 452-311. Titan sophomore quarterback Ryan Saxe, making his first start, completed 27 of 41 attempts for 293 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

"We had a week to get him going. He plays hard," said Eash of Saxe. "He's a competitor and wants to win. He doesn't have that many reps to get those done."

Another IWU sophomore, wide receiver Myles Kee, caught 12 passes for 168 yards.

The Titans committed four turnovers. IWU had only 18 yards on the ground.

"Our youth showed up. We made mistakes, costly mistakes," said Eash. "We would get something going and stop ourselves. You look at the rushing yards and that's our (young) offensive line upfront. Obviously we didn't block very well. We got behind so quick you're playing catchup and have a tendency to do more quick game and RPO (run-pass option)."

IWU's lone score came when Saxe found Charlie Hamilton across the middle for a 27-yard TD with just under nine minutes to go in the second quarter that cut the deficit to 28-7. Hamilton finished with seven receptions for 93 yards.

Although the Titans couldn't find the end zone again, things didn't get totally out of hand like last season when Wheaton drubbed IWU, 72-7.

"Our kids never stopped playing," said Eash. "I don't believe in moral victories, but I was proud of the way they played hard and kept trying. That's what you want to see with young kids."

Senior strong safety Anthony Wachal Jr. and sophomore linebacker Frank Roti paced IWU with eight tackles each.

Wheaton's all-CCIW halfback, Giovanni Weeks, hurt the Titans just as much catching the ball as running. Weeks had four receptions for 113 yards and two TDs while rushing for 43 yards on 13 carries.

IWU faces Carroll at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Titans' homecoming game at Tucci Stadium.

"We've got to move forward, but we've got to correct the mistakes we're making," said Eash.