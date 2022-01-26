Elmhurst stops Illinois Wesleyan winning streak

ELMHURST — The No. 2-ranked Illinois Wesleyan basketball team saw a seven-game winning streak halted Wednesday in a 74-66 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss to No. 19 Elmhurst at Faganel Hall.

The Titans (15-3, 8-2 in the CCIW) were playing their sixth game in 12 days and their fourth road game in the past eight days.

IWU trailed 36-27 at halftime and rallied within 56-54 on a Lucas Heflen 3-pointer with 7:13 to go. The Bluejays (13-5, 5-4) responded with 12 of the next 14 points.

Cory Noe paced Wesleyan with 15 points, Pete Lambesis added 14 and Matt Leritz 10.

Wesley Hooker led five Elmhurst scorers in double figures with 13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.