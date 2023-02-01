Elmhurst breaks open tight game to defeat Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON – Twice quick Illinois Wesleyan hands pried the basketball from Elmhurst's possession.

Each time a Bluejays’ player came up with the loose ball.

The ball then found the hands of Elmhurst’s Tagen Pearson, who swished a 3-pointer from the left wing and completed the four-point play after being fouled by a lunging Ryan Sroka.

A tight College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin basketball game had arrived at its turning point, and Elmhurst transformed what was suddenly a four-point lead into a 74-64 victory.

“We had two opportunities to get on the floor and get that loose ball, and it changed the complexion of the game,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “Those are the plays we have to make if we’re going to win close games.”

After Pearson’s four-pointer, Elmhurst received 3-pointers from Jonathan Zapinski and Ocean Johnson to extend its lead to 67-57. The Titans could not get closer than seven points over the final 2:30.

“That four-point play was a big one for us. He’s actually been struggling with his shots,” Bluejays coach John Baines said. “He’s a really good shooter. It’s one of those where you just keep shooting. That really got him going.”

IWU slipped to 10-10 overall and 5-6 in the CCIW as Elmhurst improved to 14-6 and 6-5 in league play.

Four-game slide

The Titans have dropped four straight CCIW contests, all by 10 points or less.

“It’s kind of been the story of our season,” said Rose. “We play really hard and compete, but we haven’t closed things out. We know our margin for error is small, and we have mental lapses at different times.”

Senior guard Lucas Heflen paced Wesleyan with 20 points, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

“We’re just trying to figure it out and put things together in this last stretch,” Heflen said. “It was a tie game, back and forth and they had that and one three. That’s when they separated. They hit a few shots in a row, extended the lead too much and we ran out of time.”

Unlucky 13

Hakim Williams’ 3-pointer had provided the Titans with a 57-54 lead with 5:39 to play. Elmhurst responded with a decisive 13-0 run.

“When we are locked in and playing really hard we can compete with anybody,” said Rose. “But we have lapses. I can’t explain it. I’m not calling timeouts strategically. I’m calling timeouts just so we can get refocused on doing what we do. At this point in the season, that shouldn’t be the case.”

Cody Mitchell contributed 16 points and eight rebounds for IWU, which shot 40.4 percent from the floor.

Elmhurst evens score

IWU had defeated the Bluejays 68-54 on Nov. 30 in Elmhurst.

“The first time we played at our place we got outrebounded by 20, and I might have mentioned it the last couple days,” said Baines, a former IWU and University High player. “We won the rebounding (36-27), and I thought we got some of those loose balls. That’s a big deal for us. We’ve got to have all that stuff.”

John Ittounas topped five Elmhurst players in double figures with 16 points. Johnson chipped in 15, Neshat Dalipi and Zapinski 11 each and Wesley Hooker 10.

Zapinski paced all rebounders with 10.

Tight opening half

Elmhurst carried a 30-29 lead into halftime. The Titans led 9-2, while the Bluejays enjoyed a five-point margin at 21-16.

There were 12 lead changes and two ties.

We meet again

Rose and Baines were in the same gym for the second straight night.

The two sat together at Tuesday’s Glenwood at U High game.

“Ron and I probably talk once a week if not more,” said Baines. “He’s a really good friend and an awfully good coach.”

U High’s Mason Funk is a recruiting target of Rose.

