Concordia of Chicago upsets No. 2 Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON — Concordia of Chicago stunned No. 2-ranked Illinois Wesleyan 81-75 in overtime Saturday in nonconference play at Shirk Center.

“It was a rough night for us,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “Quite honestly, I’ve got a team running on empty physically and emotionally, and we played like it. As much as I think we tried to muster focus and enthusiasm, it just wasn’t there. The grueling schedule and lack of practice time caught up to us.”

While playing its seventh game in 15 days, the Titans slipped to 15-4.

In a game added to the schedule earlier this month because of a late December cancellation, Concordia (9-7) tossed in 14 3-pointers.

“The reality is you want to play your 25 games to give your team the best chance at a strong (NCAA Tournament) resume for the season,” said Rose. “In retrospect, it kind of backfired. It was the right move at the time.”

Brent Hatten scored 21 points, Jordan Matthews 20 and Izak Ryddell 16 for the Cougars. That trio went 12 of 21 from beyond the arc.

Matt Leritz led Wesleyan with 23 points. Luke Yoder added 15, Pete Lambesis 12 and Cory Noe 11.

The good news for IWU is Wheaton's win over North Central on Saturday means the Titans are alone in first place in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin at 8-2.

Wheaton is 8-3 and North Central 7-3.

IWU picked for Classic

IWU will participate in the Small College Basketball Champions Classic on Nov. 18-19 in an event hosted by Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D.

The Titans will play Nebraska Wesleyan at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 and St. Joseph at noon on Nov. 19.

The Classic features Division II, Division III and NAIA teams.

