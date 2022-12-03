Cold shooting costs Illinois Wesleyan women in loss to Carroll

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A dismal start to each half doomed the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team to a 75-57 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin defeat to Carroll on Saturday at Van Male Fieldhouse.

The Titans had a five-game winning streak halted while slipping to 6-3 and 1-1 in the CCIW. Carroll advanced to 5-4 and 2-0 in league play.

IWU fell behind 15-2 and battled back to a 31-25 deficit entering halftime.

The Pioneers exploded for a 33-point third quarter to put the Titans away at 64-39 with 10 minutes remaining.

IWU shot 27 percent from the field in the first half and 32 percent (22 of 68) overall.

Carroll enjoyed considerably more success at 59 percent (32 of 54).

Katelyn Heller led the Titans, who were held 20 points under their season scoring average, with 12 points. Kate Palmer had nine.

Emilie Wizner paced all scorers with 18 for Carroll.