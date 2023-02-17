BLOOMINGTON – Heartbreaking defeats have become the all-too-often-told story of the Illinois Wesleyan basketball season.

From taking No. 1 ranked St. Joseph to overtime in an early season defeat to losing on a late shot against No. 22 Washington University to a highly controversial foul call against No. 7 Wheaton that handed the Thunder the winning free throws, the Titans have been spoon-fed disappointment over and over.

As IWU enters its final home game of the season on Saturday in a 4:15 p.m. Senior Night matchup with Carthage at Shirk Center, seniors Cody Mitchell and Lucas Heflen believe the Titans can fashion a much more positive ending.

“It’s just keep fighting. Nothing in life comes easy. We still have a chance to go on a run here and that’s the goal,” Heflen said. “We’re trying to get those dominos falling in the right direction and make some noise.”

“We can play with anybody in the country,” said Mitchell. “We’ve got to keep that mindset and keep reminding the team of that going forward.”

The Titans are 12-12 overall and 7-8 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, while Carthage is 16-8 and 8-7 in league play. Both squads have secured berths in next week’s six-team CCIW Tournament.

“It’s nice we’re going into our last game without that pressure of win or be done,” Wesleyan coach Ron Rose said. “At the same time, you also want to go into the tournament with a little bit of momentum.”

The Titans’ latest tale of woe came Feb. 11 at North Central. IWU missed a free throw in the final seconds that would have made it a two-possession game before the Cardinals tossed in a 35-footer at the regulation buzzer and dropped the Titans in overtime.

“I think we’re all frustrated our record is not a fair assessment of the basketball we’ve played this year,” said Rose. “With the exception of a few games, we have gone toe-to-toe with the best team in the country and the best teams in the Midwest Regional and fallen a little short.”

A 6-foot-7 product of St. Charles East High School, Mitchell is the lone returning starter from a Wesleyan team that fell one game short of the Division III Final Four last season.

“It’s a pretty crazy feeling sitting down after class trying to write my (Senior Night) speech. It kind of snuck up on us. It kind of comes out of nowhere,” Mitchell said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to have this role and be able to try and lead this team.”

Mitchell averages 13.6 points and ranks third in the CCIW at 9.6 rebounds.

“Cody has been in the varsity rotation for four years. But he is a dramatically different player than when he came in as a freshman,” said Rose. “He’s always been a good rebounder, but he loved floating around the 3-point line.

"He has a better identity of who he is as a player and how he can impact a game. He’s been able to impact on the offensive end with his ability to score inside and able to impact the game on the defensive end.”

Mitchell said he and Heflen have taken an upbeat approach to the adversity of the season.

“We both naturally have in our style of leadership more uplifting and bringing guys along,” Mitchell said. “We’re trying to stay the course, do what we usually do and try not to have anything waver.”

Heflen, a 6-2 guard from St. Charles North, started four games and averaged 5.0 points last season. In his first year as a full-time starter, Heflen ranks eighth in the CCIW at 14.6 points per game.

“Lucas is really a success story,” said Rose. “He played four (forward) as a high school senior. Our second group needed a point guard to run the offense against the first team, and he really struggled a majority of his freshman year.

"He had a great attitude and continued to work at it. I don’t know if there have been many guys who have committed themselves as much as Lucas.”

Heflen’s believes his early challenges (he played in just eight varsity games over his first two years) molded him.

“I really had to work for everything I’ve earned,” he said. “Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing. It made me into the person and man I am today, and I’m thankful for that journey.”

