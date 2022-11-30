Charlie Hamilton, Anthony Wachal Jr. named Illinois Wesleyan's football MVPs

BLOOMINGTON — Seniors Charlie Hamilton and Anthony Wachal Jr. were named Illinois Wesleyan's offensive and defensive most valuable football players, respectively, during the team's annual awards night Monday.

Hamilton was offensive MVP for the second straight season. He earned first-team all-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin honors after catching 71 passes for 940 yards and 10 touchdowns. Hamilton also was named the recipient of the team's "Best Skill" award for the third straight season.

Wachal, who as a second-team all-CCIW pick, came back after missing two seasons with a shoulder injury. The strong safety recorded a team-best 84 tackles to go along with three interceptions, four pass breakups and 1.5 tackles for loss. He also returned a blocked kick for a touchdown.

The Elk Grove Village product was the winner of the squad's "Doug Schmied Award," which was voted on by the coaches for loyalty, leadership, citizenship, most sports- and team-minded and attitude. The honor is named for Schmied, the Illinois Wesleyan senior offensive lineman who passed away in 2005.

Senior kicker Andrew Stange earned the "Best Special Teams Player" award. Stange finished the year 7-for-10 in field goals, including a perfect 5-for-5 in boots within 30 yards. He hit a season-long 42-yarder in IWU's opener against Ohio Wesleyan and later hit a 41-yard kick against Augustana. Stange went 32-for-33 in point after attempts and recorded 19 touchbacks in 52 kickoffs.

Sophomore defensive end Josh Hlavacek , a second-team all-CCIW choice, received the "Best Lineman" award. He tallied 38 tackles, 15.5 for loss and 10.5 sacks. He also blocked a pair of kicks.

Cornerback Artist Benjamin was voted "Most Improved" player after a breakout sophomore season. Benjamin finished with the 19th-most pass breakups in the nation with 1.4 per game (12 overall). He finished the season with 42 tackles and two interceptions.

The Titans posted a 6-4 overall record, a three-win improvement from 2021, and 5-4 mark in the CCIW.