Carroll hands Illinois Wesleyan women first CCIW defeat

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A huge second quarter sent Carroll on its way to victory and the Illinois Wesleyan women's basketball team to its first College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin defeat 70-48 Saturday at Van Male Fieldhouse.

The Titans led 23-15 after one quarter but Carroll stormed to a 28-8 second quarter advantage to take a 43-31 lead into halftime.

IWU slipped to 10-7 overall and 7-1 in the CCIW, while Carroll advanced to 12-3 and 4-3 in league play. Wesleyan's previous low scoring output for the season was 63.

Carroll extended its lead as high as 53-34 in the third quarter and scored 11 of the fourth quarter's first 13 points to seal the outcome.

Kate Palmer was the lone Titan in double figures with 14 points. Catie Eck grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for IWU which shot 29 percent from the field (17 of 58) and 23 percent from 3-point range (6 of 26).

The Pioneers outrebounded IWU 22-12 in the opening half and 42-34 overall.

The Titans had defeated Carroll 75-62 on Dec. 4 at Shirk Center.

