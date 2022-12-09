Caite Knutson fitting in quite nicely with Illinois Wesleyan women

BLOOMINGTON — Transferring from Division I Southern Illinois Edwardsville, Caite Knutson wanted to blend in rather than stand out at Division III Illinois Wesleyan.

Knutson has done just that thus far, giving the Titans another weapon in its young arsenal of talent.

“It’s been like a dream come true, to be honest,” Knutson said. “My biggest thing is I wanted to come into a program that was already amazing. I didn’t want it to all be on me because, honestly, that’s a lot of pressure.”

The 6-foot Knutson is averaging 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds entering IWU’s 5 p.m. College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game against North Central on Saturday at Shirk Center.

“First of all, she brings a voice. She’s very talkative in practice,” said Titans coach Mia Smith. “She’s always positive, always upbeat. If ever there was a player who always looked for the bright side of something, it’s her.”

A Collinsville High School graduate, Knutson appeared in 17 games last season at SIUE.

After deciding she wanted to transfer, Knutson knew quickly she had found what she wanted at IWU.

“I was looking at game film from last year, and it’s such a young class. They’re so good and they play so well together,” Knutson said. “When I met them, we meshed so well. I love hanging out with them in practice. They’re great teammates and great people.”

IWU’s style of play also fits like a puzzle piece with Knutson’s skills.

“I have grown up pressing and being really high intensity so it’s been amazing,” Knutson said. “She (Smith) wants to run and I love to run. A little bit of my soccer background helps me keep my endurance.”

Smith believes Knutson’s adjustment to IWU is ongoing.

“She definitely can help us defend in the post, and she can rebound in the post,” said the Wesleyan coach. “We would like for her to be more aggressive offensively in the post. That will come the more she settles in.”

Knutson joins a talented Titans’ sophomore class that includes Lauren Huber (17.1 points, 8.6 rebounds), Mallory Powers (14.0) and Kate Palmer (12.3). Senior Katelyn Heller chips in 11.2 points per outing.

IWU is 6-2 and 1-1 in the CCIW after a 75-57 loss at Carroll on Dec. 3.

“That was just a blip on the radar,” Smith said. “We typically have not played well there. I don’t know what it is. They are definitely a good team and well coached, but we didn’t show up to play. You can’t afford to do that in the CCIW.”

North Central (2-6, 0-2) is led by the 12.0 points of Natalie Stavropoulos.

“We want to keep the pace very quick,” Smith said. “I don’t think they’re capable of a quick transition game on either end offensively or defensively. We’ll definitely get our press going and try to score quickly.”

