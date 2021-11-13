Augustana spoils Senior Day for Illinois Wesleyan in season finale

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan's football team wanted to ride the emotion of Senior Day and get off to a quick start during Saturday's season finale against Augustana.

Instead, it was the Vikings who grabbed a 24-0 lead and never looked back. Cole Bhardwaj threw for three touchdowns as Augustana downed IWU, 38-14, at Tucci Stadium.

IWU finished a disappointing season with a 3-7 overall record and 3-6 mark in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

"They came out and took control of the ballgame and managed the game. We left some plays out there," said IWU head coach Norm Eash. "We had to make plays and we didn't. We were very inconsistent both offensively and defensively. It's hard to get into a flow when you're making too many mistakes, and we did."

Sage Shindler threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Hamilton as IWU cut the deficit to 24-7 at halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, Augustana (5-5, 4-5) upped the lead to 38-7 before the Titans' Anthony Marre scored the game's final touchdown on a 4-yard run with 3:07 left.

Augustana outgained IWU in total yardage, 398-304. The Titans ran for only 52 yards. Shindler completed 25 of 46 attempts for 252 yards with Hamilton pulling down seven receptions for 125 yards.

IWU lost its first three games this season. The Titans won two of the next three before losing three of their final four games to finish with their worst record since 2006.

"We don't want kids to react, we want them to respond. We have to respond to this situation," said Eash. "We're used at Illinois Wesleyan to being loaded every year and challenging for a championship. We're not at that stage right now, and I don't know if that's because of COVID. There's a lot of things that have happened the last two years.

"But we need to respond. The younger players have to understand we didn't do the things necessary to get ourselves in a position to win. Those are things we have to correct. We were playing a lot of young kids which will be a beneficial in the future."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.