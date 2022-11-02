Andrew Stange getting his kicks during senior season for Illinois Wesleyan

BLOOMINGTON — Andrew Stange was kicking himself after last season.

Illinois Wesleyan's placekicker made only 1 of 5 field goal attempts in 2021. That included a 30-yard miss at the end to beat Carroll, which pretty much summed up Stange's season and the campaign as a whole for the Titans, who finished 3-7.

"This summer, mentally, I had to come back with a different mindset and lock in," said Stange. "I think I've done a much better job this year. You have to relock yourself in and forget what happened in the past."

Stange, who took over kicking duties midway through his freshman year, has made his senior season his best. He's gone 6 of 8 on field goals and 29 of 30 on extra points while recording 18 touchbacks on kickoffs.

When IWU (5-3, 4-3 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin) entertains No. 1-ranked North Central (8-0, 7-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucci Stadium, Stange will be among 18 honored on Senior Day.

The rest of the senior class, which started out as 56 freshmen in 2019, includes Fernando Chavez, Zach Bozarth, Payton Gerberding, David Kaplan-Perkins, Charlie Hamilton, James Porter, Anthony Wachal Jr., Austin Spiller, Ian Kroemer, Jonathan Rukujzo, Matthew Milan, Robbie Pulliam, Conor Murphy, Holden Smith, Jackson Joyce, Nick Deaner and Brennan Weir.

Last week, Stange was named CCIW Special Teams Player of the Week for the first time this season and third in his career. He made both his field goal attempts, including a 41-yarder in the fourth quarter, and his lone PAT in a 24-21 loss to the Vikings.

Stange perfectly executed an onside kick in the final minute, which IWU's Paul Zunkel recovered. Stange was hoping to get a chance to kick a game-tying field goal if IWU didn't score a touchdown, but a fumble gave the ball back to Augie.

"I felt confident and ready," he said.

Stange is the only CCIW kicker with multiple 40-yard plus field goals this season. His four career 40-plus field goals rank second in school history behind David Pearce's seven from 1979-81.

"I don't think you can ride the highs and the lows or it will affect your head," said Stange. "If you miss it's past and if you make it, cool. Next kick, same thing as you did before. If you let the emotions get to you it can affect your kicking."

IWU head coach Norm Eash is glad Stange was able to bounce back from a subpar junior season.

"He probably has one of the strongest legs in the conference," said Eash. "He's had a good year with his kickoffs and numerous touchbacks. He's capable of kicking that long field goal. That's why we felt so good in that Augustana game (before the late fumble)."

Stange is a nursing major and eager to get out in the real world and help out people when he graduates in the spring.

He took up football kicking when a punctured lung ended his soccer career after his freshman year at Lake Zurich High School.

"Sometimes I wished I played a position because sometimes you sit in a corner (at practice) and watch everything unfold," said the 6-foot, 170-pound Stange. "But at the same time it's kind of relaxing. Honestly, it helped me with nursing because if I was out there running around all the time I don't know if I would have the energy to do that."

Graham returns: Tight end Kevin Graham, a senior who has elected to come back from a fifth season next year, returns to IWU's lineup Saturday after missing the last two games. Graham has 10 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns.