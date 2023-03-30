NORMAL — Zack Annexstad was a starting quarterback at Minnesota as a walk-on true freshman way back in 2018.

Turning 23 years old in April, Annexstad may be one of the “old men” of the Illinois State football team. But the Redbird quarterback doesn’t feel like it.

“I still feel young. My body feels good,” Annexstad said Tuesday after a Redbirds practice at Hancock Stadium. “I feel like I’m just starting to have fun playing college football.”

ISU hopes Annexstad’s fun lasts the entire 2023 season. The Norseland, Minnesota, native missed the final three games last season with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder.

“It was unfortunate when it happened. I tried to make a go there the last few games. I just couldn’t get it ready enough,” said Annexstad. “It just needed some time. I’m all good now, 100 percent.”

Annexstad completed 63 percent of his passes over eight games (162 of 258) for 1,691 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“He’s an excellent leader,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “Unfortunately, he got hurt right at the end of the season last year. I thought he would have been a candidate for Newcomer of the Year.”

Both Annexstad and Spack agree the ISU quarterback could play better than in 2022.

“It’s just cleaning up a lot of little things like footwork and timing. You can never stop improving on those little things,” said the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder. “I have to continue to get in the film room with everybody, making sure we’re all on the same page.”

“He needs to play better. He has a lot of room to get better,” Spack said. “He’s very capable of being a really good player. He’s got a very quick release and makes good, quick decisions.”

Annexstad is working with several new receivers, including transfers I’Shawn Stewart, Braden Contreras and Cam Grandy, to go with returnees Daniel Sobkowicz, Jalen Carr and Jerome Buckner.

“We had a good group last year, but I think it’s an improved group,” said Annexstad. “We’ve got some speed in the room and younger guys ready to step up. You will see new faces out on the field this fall, and I think it will be really good.”

Annexstad worked extensively with offensive coordinator Tony Petersen last season, but that contact will be even more frequent since Petersen has switched from receivers coach to quarterbacks coach after the departure of Andy Belluomini to Missouri.

“Coach B is a great dude, a great coach. Love the guy,” said Annexstad. “But I’m excited to have Coach Petersen in the room. He calls the plays. We’re in constant communication about different plays, what he likes on certain plays, what I can do better.”

Petersen believes Annexstad can build off his 2022 season.

“He’s got stuff we did last year in the fall when he was playing we can improve on, and he can become a better quarterback,” Petersen said. “I’m in charge of the offense. I normally coach quarterbacks. It’s just a little more time now, which is nice to get in there with him. I think that helps.”

Spack believes last season’s coaching duties “worked fine, but this is probably a little more natural.

“Tony is a very experienced coach. He’s coached a lot of good quarterbacks, and he was a good quarterback himself. He knows what a good quarterback should look like. He was a very good receivers coach, but I think he’ll be an even better quarterbacks coach.”

White making transition

Early reports on the position change of Nigel White from tailback to cornerback have been quite encouraging.

“It’s going really good. I’m very happy for Nigel because he’s such a hard worker and a great kid,” said Spack. “We don’t get guys who can run like him very often. I’m very surprised how easily he’s taken to it.

"It’s one thing to be really fast running forward. When you’ve got to run backward, that’s a little harder to learn. He’s never done that, but it looks like he’s done it his whole life.”

White has 124 career carries at ISU for 519 yards and two touchdowns. He also owns 14 receptions for 114 yards.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s been a smooth transition thanks to Coach (Cody) Deti and Coach (Tevin) Madison getting on me about techniques and stuff,” White said.

Spack brought White into his office during the offseason and proposed a switch to defense for the 5-9, 175-pounder from Lauderhill, Florida.

“He said he’s seen my footwork. I have pretty smooth, quick feet,” said White. “He thought I could transition to DB (defensive back). He was right about that.”

Still, there is work to be done by the speedy White.

“It’s a very big change. The last time I played defense was probably youth league,” White said. “It’s about natural talent, but at the same time when I do fail it’s like a lesson. I have to come back and focus on my details.”

White is currently on the second team at cornerback with Mark Cannon Jr. The first team corners are Jeff Bowens and Cam Wilson.

“All four of those guys are having a really good spring so far,” said Spack. “We didn’t know if we had a fourth corner, but now we think we do. Nigel has really given us a big boost.”

Photos: Southern Illinois 19, Illinois State 14, final