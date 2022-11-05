Youngstown State upends Illinois State with late touchdown

NORMAL – Bryce Oliver had a second-down pass hit his hands as he crossed the goal line in the final seconds Saturday at Hancock Stadium. He dropped it.

Yet when Oliver made a much more difficult catch on the next play, Youngstown State had dealt Illinois State a crushing 19-17 Missouri Valley Football Conference defeat.

The 12-yard touchdown reception came with five seconds remaining and was the only Penguins’ lead on a blustery afternoon.

“It’s really difficult. We’re really disappointed,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We’re going to be sick when we watch the video copy. There’s going to be 20 plays, if you make just one you win the game. We didn’t get it done.”

The loss does severe damage to the Redbirds’ FCS playoffs hopes. Dropping to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Valley, ISU must win next week at No. 1-ranked South Dakota State and on Nov. 19 at home against Western Illinois to be in playoff consideration.

YSU (6-3, 4-2) took over at the ISU 20-yard line with 1:06 remaining and no timeouts and drove 80 yards into the wind for the win.

Penguins quarterback Mitch Davidson immediately hit Max Tomczak over the middle for 31 yards. A second down Davidson scramble with a defensive holding tacked on moved YSU to the ISU 26.

Five plays later, Oliver emerged from heavy traffic with the football in the end zone.

“That’s a devastating way to lose the game,” said ISU linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh. “We were all anticipating going out there and getting a stop to give the ball back to the offense. They take a knee and the Birds win. We’ve got to get home. We’ve got to put color on color. Five seconds was the difference.”

Rittenhouse starts

Redshirt freshman Tommy Rittenhouse started at quarterback in place of Zack Annexstad and sprinted 42 yards around right end for a touchdown on ISU’s first play from scrimmage.

Rittenhouse led ISU with 81 yards rushing on 10 carries and completed 7 of 14 passes for 103 yards.

Annexstad was nursing a sore throwing shoulder after a hard fall in the previous game at North Dakota State. Annexstad was in uniform but did not play Saturday.

“He just wasn’t ready. He couldn’t have played. There’s no way,” Spack said. “It would have been totally irresponsible. Hit him one time and you could put him in a situation he has to have surgery on his throwing shoulder. That would put him behind for next year, which would be really dumb.”

First half field goals

There were three first-half field goals booted with the assistance of a 25 mph wind that gusted over 40 mph.

Ian Wagner kicked a 43-yard field goal to give ISU a 10-7 edge late in the first quarter. YSU’s Colt McFadden matched that with a 38-yarder early in the second period.

After a 1-yard Rittenhouse touchdown scamper to the right after faking a handoff to Wenkers Wright, McFadden struck again from 48 yards with 34 seconds remaining in the half.

The score did not change until the Penguins’ touchdown in the final seconds.

Holding call stings

ISU was penalized for holding on a Rittenhouse run late in the game with the Redbirds trying to kill the clock. The penalty meant the clock did not start running again before the next play, saving the Penguins valuable seconds.

“That was difficult,” Spack said. “Those are things you can’t do in those situations in a tight game like that. But there are multiple, multiple plays if we just make one of them we win the game.”

Windy decisions

Spack chose to have the wind at ISU’s back in the first quarter to help Rittenhouse get off to a good start and in the fourth in case a late field goal decided the outcome.

That meant YSU received the kickoff to open each half. The ISU coach did not second guess his decision after the game.

“I think the strategy was fine. The bad part of that is they get the ball twice and we lose one possession,” said Spack. “It worked well. We scored twice (in the first quarter). I knew in the second half he would take the ball and we would have the choice to take the wind the fourth quarter. We just didn’t have the ball at the end.”

Other ailments

ISU left tackle Hunter Zambrano woke up ill Friday and did not play. Ryan Gudaitis took over on the offensive line.

“He couldn’t keep anything down. He was very dehydrated,” said Spack. “He couldn’t play.”

The Redbirds also lost tight end Tanner Taula to a leg injury in the first half.