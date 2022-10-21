Wright, Illinois State take on Indiana State.in Valley road matchup

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – When Marshaun Coprich wanted to talk last Saturday at Hancock Stadium, Wenkers Wright was happy to oblige.

After all, why wouldn’t a current Illinois State tailback want to hear from the all-time leading rusher in school history?

Coprich’s advice on dealing with injuries spurred Wright to 15 carries and 53 yards with a sore hamstring in last Saturday’s 12-10 win over South Dakota.

“While he was playing he would take like 30 carries every game for the whole season. He was that guy. He had a heavy load,” Wright said. “I’m sure he had his injuries like everybody else did.

"Before the game he sat me down and told me you’ve got to push through some of these things. Nobody is going to be 100 percent. Basically, it’s a toughness mentality we talked about. He’s the real deal. Whatever he says you’ve got to take that to heart. So I did.”

Wright still isn’t 100 percent but he will receive plenty of carries again Saturday as ISU shoots for a third straight Missouri Valley Football Conference win in a noon (Central) matchup with Indiana State at Memorial Stadium.

“You could tell he wasn’t full speed, but he got in there and got some tough runs and got vertical,” ISU coach Brock Spack said of Wright’s work against South Dakota. “You’re not perfect, I get it. You’re good enough to win the game with and he was. You’re in week six of a major college football season, and that’s how it feels sometimes. He did a good job.”

The Redbirds (4-2, 2-1 in the Valley) have split the past six games with Indiana State (1-5, 0-3), including a 15-10 Sycamores win last season at Hancock Stadium.

“It was a tight game last year and we didn’t pull it off at the end,” said Spack. “Even when we play really well over there, it comes down to the end. It’s two schools that match up well against each other. They are hard on the Redbirds. They come to play.”

Indiana State’s last three losses have been by six points or less. The Sycamores led then No. 1-ranked North Dakota State 20-17 in the third quarter but lost 31-26.

Justin Dinka broke free for an 82-yard touchdown run against the Bison. He has rushed for 554 yards and averages 7.3 per carry.

“He’s the best back I’ve seen in FCS this year. He’s really good,” Spack said of the 5-foot-11, 180-pound transfer from San Diego State. “He’s very, very fast.”

Sophomore Gavin Screws and redshirt freshman Cade Chambers have split time at quarterback for Indiana State. Chambers completed 15 of 29 passes for 311 yards in last week’s 48-42 defeat to Youngstown State.

“Cade is playing with a lot of confidence right now,” said Indiana State coach Curt Mallory. “He’s getting the ball into a lot of guys’ hands. He’s taking care of the football.”

Dante Hendrix (27 catches for 442 yards) is among the MVFC’s top receivers.

“He’s a big, strong guy. He looks like a football player,” said Spack. “They find him when they need a play.”

Mallory, whose team has committed only one penalty over the last two games, left no doubt how big the Illinois State game is to his program.

“There’s a reason we don’t wear red all year long. It’s a rivalry game,” he said. “You only get a chance to play in one rivalry game a year. This is the game. That didn’t necessarily need to be addressed but it was.”

ISU quarterback Zack Annexstad is completing 61.6 percent of his passes and has thrown for 1,274 yards and eight touchdowns.

Tight end Tanner Taula is the leading receiver with 21 catches for 221 yards, while Wright tops all rushers at 233 yards.

“The thing you see from Coach Spack’s teams is they are very disciplined, they’re tough, they’re going to run the football,” said Mallory, “and they’re going to play extremely well on defense.”

ISU linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh leads the team with 57 tackles and 7½ sacks and was named to the Buck Buchanan Award watch list earlier this week. The award goes to the top defensive player in FCS.

The Redbirds are playing in their third straight homecoming game.