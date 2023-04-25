NORMAL — Jordan Davis, who started 18 games at Wisconsin last season, has announced his intention to transfer to Illinois State and join Coach Ryan Pedon's basketball team.
The 6-foot-4 Davis averaged 20.6 minutes with the Badgers in 2022-23, contributing 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
During his first two seasons at Wisconsin, Davis saw action in 40 games off the bench.
Davis' twin brother Johnny is Jordan's former Wisconsin teammate and was the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. His father Mark also played in the NBA.
Davis joins 7-0 Brandon Lieb (Illinois) and 6-2 Dalton Banks (Southern Illinois) as ISU additions from the transfer portal.
Pedon has one scholarship available if he chooses to use it on this class.
