Wisconsin pulls away in second half in shutout of Illinois State

MADISON, Wis. – A promising start unraveled on Illinois State as 18th-ranked Wisconsin asserted its dominance in a 38-0 season-opening victory over the Redbirds on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

The crowd of 73,727 was the largest to ever witness an ISU football game.

“They are an excellent football team. They were nothing we didn’t expect,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We did some good things The first half we were playing pretty well. The second half the game got away from us.”

On a drive that saw starting tailback Cole Mueller carted off the field with a leg injury, the Redbirds moved inside the Wisconsin 10 before quarterback Zack Annexstad was intercepted by John Torchio, who returned it 100 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 Badgers lead at the 1:52 mark of the first quarter.

ISU’s 78-6 edge in total offense through one quarter was erased when preseason All-American tailback Braelon Allen broke a tackle at the 5 and sprinted 96 yards for a 14-0 Wisconsin lead.

In just over one quarter, the Badgers reeled off both the longest interception return and the longest run for a TD in school history.

‘Teams like this, when you make a mistake they capitalize on it,” said linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh, who led the Redbirds with 10 tackles. “He (Allen) is a big, wide body. If you don’t wrap up he will bounce off. It’s rare to have someone that big with that top end speed.”

Wisconsin tacked on a 28-yard Vito Calvarsuo field goal 3:11 before halftime for a 17-0 margin. ISU safety Sy Dabney forced a field goal attempt with a sack.

The Badgers added three second-half touchdowns.

The second half saw ISU drive as close as the Wisconsin 20-yard line but a sack took the Redbirds out of field goal range.

Mueller injury ‘serious’

Mueller, who led ISU with 977 yards rushing last season, is likely done for the season after suffering a first-quarter injury to his left leg.

“It’s pretty serious. He’s in a cast right now,” Spack said. “I don’t think it looks good for this year.”

Mueller rushed three times for 21 yards before the injury.

Also suffering a lower body injury was Redbird special teams player Jack Dwyer, who went down on a kickoff return.

“That looks pretty serious, too,” said Spack.

Annexstad debut

In his first game as a Redbird and in his first start since 2018, Annexstad completed 16 of 24 passes for 186 yards and two interceptions.

Annexstad called the interception Torchio turned into a touchdown “clearly a mistake I have to learn from. The safety came down and I forced it to the tight end. There are three or four plays I really want to have back.”

Six Redbirds caught at least two passes, led by Bryson Deming with three. Daniel Sobkowicz amassed 41 yards on two receptions.

“We have a lot of guys on the field who can catch the football as receivers or tight ends,” said Annexstad. “You will continue to see that in future games.”

Big play woes

Along with the two 90-plus yard plays, Wisconsin had a 76-yard pass completion from Graham Mertz to Chimere Dike.

Franky West made a touchdown-saving tackle, but three plays later the Badgers found the end zone on a 16-yard pass from Mertz to Dike.

Forcing fourth down

ISU’s Jeremiah Jordan and Deandre Lamont each made key tackles inside the 10-yard line on third down in the second half.

Wisconsin, however, converted fourth down plays into touchdowns on both occasions.

Numbers game

Allen finished with 148 yards on 13 carries, while Mertz completed 14 of 16 for 219 yards.

Nigel White led ISU rushers with 22 yards on four second-half carries. The Redbirds finished with 57 net yards rushing on 26 attempts.