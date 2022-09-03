Wisconsin leads Illinois State 17-0 at halftime

MADISON, Wis. – Despite a promising start, Illinois State trails 18th-ranked Wisconsin 17-0 at halftime Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

On a drive that saw starting tailback Cole Mueller carted off the field with a leg injury, the Redbirds moved inside the Wisconsin 10 before quarterback Zack Annexstad was intercepted by John Torchio, who returned it 100 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 Badgers lead at the 1:52 mark of the first quarter.

ISU’s 78-6 edge in total offense through one quarter was erased when preseason All-American tailback Braelon Allen broke a tackle at the 5 and sprinted 96 yards for a 14-0 Wisconsin lead.

In just over one quarter, the Badgers reeled off both the longest interception return and the longest run for a TD in school history.

Wisconson tacked on a 28-yard Vito Calvarsuo field goal 3:11 before halftime. ISU safety Sy Dabney forced a field goal attempt with a sack.

Annexstad completed 11 of 17 first-half passes for 116 yards.

