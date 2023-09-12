NORMAL – It’s been a full year since Illinois State basketball coach Ryan Pedon offered Jack Daugherty a scholarship.

“They were the first one to be in the door for me,” Daugherty said Tuesday, “and they never slowed up in their recruitment.”

A 6-foot-8 forward, Daugherty has rewarded that persistence with a commitment to sign a national letter of intent with the Redbirds.

“It felt like my home away from home,” said Daugherty, a senior at Brookfield (Wisconsin) Central High School. “I had an unbelievable time. It felt like the right place to be.”

The 205-pound Daugherty is considered a “stretch” forward, meaning he has forward size but also possesses the shooting ability to stretch an opposing defense.

Daugherty said he meshed well with Hilliard, Ohio, perimeter player Cade Norris when both took their official visit on the same weekend. Norris committed to ISU earlier this month.

“I really like Cade Norris. The freshmen class right now are all exceptional players and personalities. I spent a majority of time with them when I was there,” Daugherty said.

“The campus is amazing. It was really fun seeing everybody out and about on my visit. They have unbelievable facilities and resources. They’ve got everything I need and everything I was looking for.”

Daugherty averaged 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals as a junior at Brookfield Central. He shot 44.3 percent from the field, 42.8 percent from 3-point range and 77.4 percent at the free throw line.

“I’ve always been a great shooter. But through that I had to develop more of the ballhandling aspect,” said Daugherty. “That’s led to better passing and opening up opportunities for my teammates. And I’ve always been good in the mid post.”

Daugherty said he is not one to hang around the 3-point line.

“I’m not going to be sitting in the corner,” he said. “I’m going to be in on the action.”

Daugherty chose ISU over more than 10 Division I offers, including Southern Illinois, Illinois-Chicago, Indiana State, Penn, Cal Poly, Richmond, Toledo, Milwaukee and Ball State.

Daugherty is anxious to join an ISU program he believes is headed upward.

“We’re going to get it rockin’ in Bloomington-Normal,” he said.

NCAA rules prohibit Pedon from commenting until a recruit signs a national letter of intent.