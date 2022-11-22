Western Kentucky surges early in second half to send Illinois State to third straight loss

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — Western Kentucky broke away from a tie early in the second half to defeat Illinois State, 78-66, in a Cayman Islands Classic consolation bracket game Tuesday at John Gray Gymnasium.

ISU, which dropped to 2-4 with its third straight loss, faces Tulane or Rhode Island at 10 a.m. (CT) Wednesday for seventh place.

Western Kentucky (4-1), which features one of the nation's biggest teams with 7-foot-5 Jamarion Sharp, received 14 points each from 6-5 Luke Frampton, 6-8 Emmanuel Akot and 6-11 Fallou Diagne. The Hilltoppers shot 51% from the field and made 10 of 17 attempts from 3-point range.

"Western Kentucky is a very talented team. They have great positional length across the line and they're imposing when you get to the paint," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon on his postgame radio show. "I thought we got good (3-point) looks."

Seneca Knight, who eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his career (including San Jose State and Brigham Young), paced the Redbirds with a season-high 18 points to go with eight rebounds.

"I was getting in my own head and my own way (the first four games)," said Knight. "My coaches and teammates have really been supportive and encouraging, talking to me every day and helping me get through it."

Darius Burford added 16 points while Colton Sandage had nine.

"Seneca is a very talented player. He's played well the last two games. I'm excited for that," said Pedon. "I told the team we're looking for that 40 minutes to beat good teams. To beat quality teams you can't have 8-10 minute lulls where you don't make smart plays, allow offensive rebounds and allow them to be the aggressors."

ISU made 38.2% of its field goal attempts and were 10 of 31 outside the arc. The Redbirds were outrebounded, 34-30, and committed 12 turnovers.

Knight's 3-pointer early in the second half forged a 40-all tie before WKU went on a 16-3 run, capped by Frampton's 3-pointer, for a 56-43 lead with 13:13 left.

Sandage's 3-pointer cut WKU's lead to 62-53 with 8:53 left. But that was as close as ISU got the rest of the way.

"It's not really a loss, it's like a lesson and trying to learn from it," said Knight.

WKU led 11-2 before the Redbirds went on a 16-2 run to take a 18-13 lead. It went back and forth from there until the Hilltoppers gained a 38-35 advantage at halftime.

The Hilltoppers shot 51.9% from the field while ISU hit 40.7% in the first half. The Redbirds sank 7 of 19 shots outside the arc. WKU enjoyed an 18-4 advantage in point in the paint.