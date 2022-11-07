Western Illinois overcomes 13-point deficit to beat Illinois State in season opener.

NORMAL — Alec Rosner scored 25 points as Western Illinois came back from a 13-point deficit early in the second half to edge Illinois State, 71-68, and spoil Ryan Pedon's debut as Redbird head basketball coach before a CEFCU Arena crowd of 4,133.

Kendall Lewis contributed 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Redbirds, while newcomers Malachi Poindexter and Luke Kasubke added 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Lewis scored on a fast-break drive to give ISU a 46-33 early in the second half. But the Leathernecks used a 16-2 run to take a 49-48 lead with 14:26 left.

The lead went back and forth before ISU went ahead, 68-66, on Lewis' reverse layup with 1:17 left. But the Leathernecks took the lead as Vuk Stevanic split a pair of free throws and Rosner buried a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left.

After Stevanic missed a free throw with 5.1 seconds left, Lewis had a long 3-pointer that bounced off at the buzzer.

ISU started slow, making 4 of 19 from the field as WIU took a 16-11 lead. The Redbirds missed their first seven 3-pointers before Joe Petrakis made the team's first of the season with 4:16 left in the first half.

That started a 20-9 run that gave ISU a 40-33 halftime lead, capped by Darius Burford's running banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer.

ISU faces Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday in Charleston.

New name for arena

This was the first event at CEFCU Arena - Home of the Redbirds since ISU and CEFCU came to terms on a naming rights and sponsorship agreement valued at approximately $3.1 million for 10 years.

"Supporting communities where our members work and live is incredibly important for us and one of our core values we talk about a lot internally," said CEFCU President/CEO Matt Mamer in a news conference before the game.

"Our long-term partnership with Illinois State checked a lot of boxes for us what to support from the university standpoint and from a major employer standpoint. We know a lot of graduates stay here locally."

ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan said a trip to CEFCU headquarters in Peoria showed a similar commitment to "caring about young people (and) educating them. Having so many ISU people in their group already made it feel like a natural fit."

Other ISU athletic facilities also could be getting corporate names in the future, too.

"Everything is on the table. When I got here (in January 2021) the task was to increase revenue and find new sources of revenue," said Brennan. "We're always looking at those every opportunity we can get."

This story will be updated.