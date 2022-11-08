Western Illinois doesn't go away, spoils Ryan Pedon's debut as Illinois State's head basketball coach

NORMAL — Even when Illinois State took a 13-point lead early in the second half of Monday night's season opener against Western Illinois, Redbird head basketball coach Ryan Pedon never could get quite comfortable.

"I said to them (the ISU players) at halftime, 'These dudes aren't going to go away.' I could feel it," said Pedon. "They've got some real competitors out there. I said it's a great test for us because what this game is going to require is for us to put 40 minutes of competitiveness and nastiness on display. I won't say we didn't, but I would say they did a little more and were more consistent."

Alec Rosner, a transfer guard from Division II Winona State, scored 25 points while senior guard Trenton Massner contributed a triple double with 12 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as Western Illinois spoiled Pedon's debut with a 71-68 victory over the Redbirds before a CEFCU Arena crowd of 4,133.

Rosner's 3-pointer with 29.7 seconds left gave the Leathernecks the lead to stay at 70-68.

"We had some defensive breakdowns on some plays. It's kind of on us a little bit. It was in the flow of the game," said ISU senior forward Kendall Lewis, the only returning starter from last season. "We're still learning each other and some mistakes we're going to work on."

Lewis led the Redbirds with 22 points and a career high-tying 14 rebounds. However, he committed two turnovers in the final 30 seconds — on a double dribble and traveling — and missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer that could have forced overtime.

"I love the way he competes. He had a couple plays down the stretch that maybe didn't go his way," said Pedon. "We focus on the truth, and the truth is we wouldn't have been in that position if it wasn't for Kendall Lewis. He competed at a high level tonight. I thought he was the best competitor on the floor. I love his spirit he brings to the game."

Offensive woes

Newcomers Malachi Poindexter and Luke Kasubke added 14 and 10 points, respectively, for ISU. The Redbirds shot 30.8% from the field in the second half compared to the Leathernecks' 53.6%.

"We had a couple breakdowns and busted plays," said Whitaker, a 6-foot-2 Virginia transfer who cramped up in the second half before returning. "Our execution needs to be better as a team and as a unit. When we weren't getting in our sets we ended up taking shots that we didn't particularly like."

ISU had only four assists on its 21 baskets. However, that didn't concern Pedon much especially because his team went 5 of 19 on 3-point attempts.

"I thought we were uncharacteristic tonight inside 5 or 6 feet. Their defensive style is unique," he said. "They stay at home a lot. You're not going to have a lot of assists against this team. I thought we should have 8-12 if we hit a few jump shots in the first half. But their defensive style is predicated making tough plays in the paint. I saw plays tonight from a plethora of guys I haven't seen in months.

"We have to learn from that. We lost our poise. We played off one foot way too much. I'm obsessive about balance and physicality and playing with force inside of 6 feet. Our players will tell you that. I thought we had a lot of finesse plays in the paint, and that eats at me."

McChesney returns

Liam McChesney didn't play in ISU's exhibition win last week against Wooster (Ohio) because of a hip injury. The 6-10 redshirt junior got the start Monday at the 5 spot and failed to score in 21 minutes, missing five shots, while pulling down five rebounds.

"There were some timing things. Liam can be an impactful player," said Pedon. "He's learning to pick his spots and where they come from. Sometimes he's just out there playing, and I want him to think with a more aggressive mindset. I think great players have great mindsets. Kendall Lewis' mindset dictated his play tonight. He lost himself in the game. He made plays out of his area. His plays were effort and toughness plays. I have high standards and expectations from Liam."

Another ISU newcomer, 6-10 Joe Petrakis, contributed eight points and six rebounds in 18 minutes. Petrakis made ISU's first 3-pointer after the Redbirds started 0 of 7 behind the arc. Alex Kotov also saw five minutes of action up front, all in the first half, chipping in four rebounds.

Two of ISU's other new players, guards Seneca Knight and Darius Burford, scored seven points each. Knight grabbed six rebounds as ISU took a 46-30 advantage on the board.

Burford's highlight was a running 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line he banked in at the halftime buzzer to give ISU a 40-33 lead at the intermission.

Burford also was called for a technical foul for flopping in the second half. A rule change this year automatically rewards a free throw instead of giving a warning when a referee determines a player flopped trying to get a charging foul.

Hit the road

ISU doesn't have much time to fix its mistakes. The Redbirds are on the road for games at Eastern Illinois on Thursday in Charleston and against Northwestern State on Saturday night in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

"I'm excited to learn how we will respond to adversity early," said Pedon. "A big reason we scheduled a bunch of games in November was for this reason. I knew coming out of the gates we would know more about our team because we're learning these experiences in game conditions. Sometimes when it burns and does hurt a little extra, especially early on as a coach, you're able to learn what your locker room is made of."

Eastern Illinois opened Monday with an 87-57 loss to Illinois in Champaign.