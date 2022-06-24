Watch now: Wisconsin high school point guard John Kinziger commits to Illinois State

NORMAL — John Kinziger, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound point guard from De Pere (Wis.) High School, announced Friday on Twitter he has committed to play basketball for Illinois State.

Kinziger, a rising senior who averaged 21.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season for De Pere, becomes the first high school recruit for ISU first-year head coach Ryan Pedon and his staff. The Redbirds added six players out of the NCAA transfer portal in the spring after Pedon, a former Ohio State assistant, was named head coach.

Kinziger is expected to sign a national letter of intent during the November signing period. NCAA rules prohibit Pedon from talking about Kinziger until he signs.

A three-year starter for De Pere and two-time Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division I All-State honoree, Kinziger has scored 1,570 points in his career. He is a three-time all-Fox River Valley Conference selection.

Kinziger plays for Phenom University out of Milwaukee on the AAU circuit.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.