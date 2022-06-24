Watch now: Wisconsin high school point guard John Kinziger commits to Illinois State

Kinziger is expected to sign a national letter of intent during the November signing period. NCAA rules prohibit Pedon from talking about Kinziger until he signs.
A three-year starter for De Pere and two-time Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division I All-State honoree, Kinziger has scored 1,570 points in his career. He is a three-time all-Fox River Valley Conference selection.
Kinziger plays for Phenom University out of Milwaukee on the AAU circuit.
This story will be updated.
