Watch now: Wisconsin high school point guard John Kinziger commits to Illinois State

John Kinziger calls out a play for De Pere High School's basketball team. The rising senior point guard announced Friday he will sign a national letter of intent with Illinois State in November.

NORMAL — John Kinziger, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound point guard from De Pere (Wis.) High School, announced Friday on Twitter he has committed to play basketball for Illinois State.

Kinziger, a rising senior who averaged 21.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season for De Pere, becomes the first high school recruit for ISU first-year head coach Ryan Pedon and his staff. The Redbirds added six players out of the NCAA transfer portal in the spring after Pedon, a former Ohio State assistant, was named head coach.

Kinziger is expected to sign a national letter of intent during the November signing period. NCAA rules prohibit Pedon from talking about Kinziger until he signs.

A three-year starter for De Pere and two-time Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division I All-State honoree, Kinziger has scored 1,570 points in his career. He is a three-time all-Fox River Valley Conference selection.

Kinziger plays for Phenom University out of Milwaukee on the AAU circuit.

