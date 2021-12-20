Watch now: Wilson, Illinois State women finish strong to cast aside Saint Louis

NORMAL — Illinois State junior DeAnna Wilson had her first two shots unceremoniously rejected by Saint Louis 6-foot-5 center Brooke Flowers on Monday at Redbird Arena.

Instead of fretting over her problem, Wilson became a problem for the Billikens.

The 6-2 Wilson scored 23 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and drew eight fouls to spark ISU past Saint Louis, 77-66.

“I had to adjust. I had to play against her (Flowers) in high school so I kind of knew her game,” Wilson said. “Playing against bigger people in the past, I’m undersized. I’m going to get my shot blocked. I have to play through that.”

ISU led just 50-49 after the Billikens’ Kiley Bess tossed in a 30-foot 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer. But unlike past fourth-quarter issues, the Redbirds finished with a flourish to improve to 4-7 entering the first Missouri Valley Conference game on New Year’s Day.

“This is huge. It’s a mindset, a toughness,” said Coach Kristen Gillespie. “Now we have a little bit of confidence when we leave Redbird we are becoming the team we need to become.”

ISU senior JuJu Redmond scored 12 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and connected on her final six shots from the field after misfiring on the first four.

“This was the first game we put four quarters together,” Redmond said. “We communicated a lot better this game. We followed the game plan and came out with a win.”

The Redbirds also received a lift from guard Mary Crompton. Held without a 3-pointer over the first three quarters, Crompton drilled a three at the 7:15 mark of the final quarter to give ISU the largest lead of the game for either side at 58-49. Another Crompton success from long range boosted the Redbird margin to 65-55 with 4:04 left.

“Mary’s shots in the fourth quarter are huge,” said Gillespie. “They were really timely for us. It opens up things a little bit.”

Redmond put Saint Louis (4-8) away by slipping behind the full court press for a layup and a 73-63 ISU advantage at the 1:23 mark.

Flowers was limited to 8:17 of playing time by foul trouble. Averaging 11.7 points and 12.0 rebounds entering the game, Flowers finished with six points, two rebounds and four blocks.

Wilson also played a role in 6-4 sophomore Sevval Gul being whistled for four fouls off the bench.

“D adapted really well,” Gillespie said. “I’ve got to give her such credit for her growth in the past year. She’s feeling really comfortable, picking and choosing.”

Maya Wong added 12 points for the Redbirds before fouling out with 2:52 left. Crompton and Jada Stinson chipped in eight each, while Stinson also contributed five assists and seven rebounds.

Ciaja Harbison topped the Billikens with 23 points and Marissa Warren had 19. Saint Louis connected on 8 of its first 13 shots but ended at 40 percent (26 of 65).

ISU stuck close for most of the first half despite icy 3-point shooting.

The Redbirds missed 11 of their first 12 from beyond the arc and trailed 28-22 after a Warren trey. Three-pointers from Redmond and Stinson in the final 1:20 helped ISU carry a 34-32 edge into the break.

Bouncing back from 33 percent shooting through one quarter, the Redbirds closed at 48 percent (26 of 54).

