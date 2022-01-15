Watch now: Wilson dominant inside as Illinois State women win again

NORMAL – Loyola’s defense was effective on the perimeter Saturday at Redbird Arena, limiting Illinois State to two 3-pointers on only six attempts.

Closer to the basket was a much different story thanks to ISU junior DeAnna Wilson.

Wilson scored a career-high 25 points as the Redbirds stayed undefeated in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 68-50 victory over the Ramblers.

“When you defend and you want to take something away, you often times give something up,” Loyola coach Kate Achter said. “I felt like Wilson completely outplayed us in the post. She got to what she was really good at, and we couldn’t stop her.”

At 9-7 overall and riding a six-game winning streak, ISU is the lone Valley team without a loss at 5-0 in league play.

“There are really no easy games in our league. That’s what makes our league so tough and so special,” said Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie. “You have to come ready to play every game. I think this team is really figuring that out and embodying that urgency.”

Wilson scored 15 points as ISU carried a 34-22 margin into halftime. She finished 8 of 15 from the field and cashed seven fouls drawn into 9 of 9 free throw shooting.

“I’m getting better at the reads,” Wilson said. “I’m becoming an unselfish teammate when they do double and crowd me.”

Loyola, which never led while slipping to 10-7 and 2-4 in the Valley, trailed 38-22 after ISU sophomore Kate Bullman scored the first four points of the second half.

The Ramblers crept within 46-37 through three quarters, but the Redbirds sealed the outcome with an 11-2 run to open the fourth period.

“ISU did a great job executing their game plan, and I thought we couldn’t have been further from execution on ours,” lamented Achter. “We didn’t get anything going downhill. In a ball screen offense, you want to go north and south. I felt like we were going east and west most of the night.”

The Ramblers shot 36.8 percent from the floor and were outrebounded 33-26.

Bullman continued her emergence for ISU with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“It’s me growing my confidence,” said the sophomore. “My teammates trust me to hit that shot, and at the beginning of the season I don’t necessarily know if they would have. My confidence in myself has grown as they have grown their confidence in me.”

Crompton was held without a 3-pointer for just the second time all season and still managed 10 points.

The Redbirds shot 55.6 percent from the field (25 of 45), their fifth over 50 percent outing of the season.

Julia Hoefling and Maya Chandler topped the Ramblers with 10 points apiece.

