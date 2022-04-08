Watch now: Wide receivers still competing as Illinois State holds Spring Showcase scrimmage

NORMAL — Zack Annexstad has staked a convincing claim to Illinois State’s starting quarterback job since arriving this spring as a transfer from Minnesota.

Who Annexstad will be throwing to this fall remains up in the air.

The process of sorting out a promising but unproven group of receivers continues Saturday as ISU spring practice wraps up with the 1 p.m. Spring Showcase intrasquad scrimmage at Hancock Stadium.

“We have a lot of new guys and a lot of guys who left. The door is open for anybody,” sophomore receiver TreShawn Watson said. “Everyone is working for their spot. Your spot is secured out here (on the field). It’s whoever wants the job the most. Whoever wants their food, eats.”

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Watson has the sought after ability to go get the football in the air.

“I’ve got the speed, height and athleticism, and I’ve learned the playbook,” said Watson. “I’ve got all the parts, but I’ve got to put it all together.”

Junior Jabari Khepera leads the returning Redbird wideouts with 13 catches in 2021. The team leader was the since graduated Austin Nagel, who nabbed 19 as ISU struggled mightily with its passing game.

“Jabari is a hard worker and a competitor,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He’s gotten better.”

Also holding some experience is 6-3 junior Tristan Bailey, who has 11 career receptions. Both of his catches in 2019 were for touchdowns.

Jerome Buckner is smaller at 5-8 but possesses excellent speed. Bucker hauled in 32 passes at Ohio University before transferring to ISU.

“He has the ability,” said Spack. “He’s got to continue to learn our system.”

Another transfer who is expected to make a larger impact in his second year as a Redbird is Micah Jones. The 6-5, 225-pounder transferred from Notre Dame and had two receptions at ISU last season.

Sophomore J’Kalon Carter has been impressive in spring drills.

“He’s a very good young player. I’ve liked him since he’s been here,” Spack said. “He’s very fast, quick and sudden. He’s caught some really contested balls in tough situations.”

Also in the picture are slot receiver Jalen Carr, converted defensive back Camo Nelson and walk-on Daniel Sobkowicz, who led Redbird receivers with 71 yards in last Saturday’s closed scrimmage.

Incoming freshmen David Connors Jr. of Brooklyn Center, Mich., and Christian Keyhea of Mount Zion also are highly regarded.

The Spring Showcase will feature ISU’s No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense teaming up to take on the second string offense and defensive starters. Third and fourth string players will be divided among the sides.

“That way we get a pretty competitive game,” Spack said.

A groundbreaking for ISU’s indoor practice facility just north of Horton Field House will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

