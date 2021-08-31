Watch now: Why it was important to Illinois State's Bryce Jefferson to be chosen a team captain

NORMAL — One August success led to another for Illinois State quarterback Bryce Jefferson.

As Jefferson solidified his spot as ISU’s starter, he also earned a greater level of respect among his Redbird teammates.

That was vividly illustrated when Jefferson was chosen as offensive captain for the coming season. Linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh was picked as defensive captain with punter JT Bohlken tabbed on special teams.

The Redbirds open their season Saturday in a 6:30 p.m. nonconference game against Butler at Hancock Stadium.

“I’m very, very excited,” Jefferson said Tuesday. “Coming in as a freshman, one of my goals before I left was I wanted to be a captain of the team. I’m very honored to be chosen by my teammates to be captain.”

Jefferson took over for the injured Brady Davis in 2019 to direct the Redbirds to two FCS playoff wins before a quarterfinal round defeat. He remained quarterback through the spring season as ISU went 1-3.

“The guys, even in the spring, had my back,” said Jefferson. “To be chosen captain means everybody is behind me still.”

Jefferson felt he needed to earn his starting job all over again during fall camp.

“Not having such a great year (in the spring), I knew there could be a conversation about who would be the No. 1 guy,” he said. “I’ve been watching a lot of Tom Brady quotes. He said ‘I don’t want nobody doing my job but me.’ I took it to heart and worked hard this summer. I got in the playbook, got in the film room and made sure that choice was going to be me.”

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Vandenburgh has appeared in 30 games at ISU, starting 11.

“It’s the greatest honor to be selected a captain by your peers,” said Vandenburgh. “All my time playing football, the thing I can take the most pride in is being considered a leader on the team. I’m really happy for that.”

Vandenburgh does not believe the distinction will change how he plays.

“I don’t put too much pressure on myself,” he said. “It is a little bit more responsibility. But if I do my job, run to the ball, play with a whole bunch of effort and encourage guys, whether I was chosen captain or not I would be doing the same things.”

Bohlken enters his fourth season as ISU punter with a career average of 42.0 yards that ranks second in school history. He has been named to the watch list for FCS Punter of the Year.

“It means a lot. I feel honored and grateful my teammates trust me to be their leader this season,” said Bohlken. “I want to be the best leader I can be for this team. I’m really excited for this team. Everybody is feeling confident about the season on both sides of the ball and special teams. I’m really excited to see how we do.”

ISU coach Brock Spack called the captain picks “great. A lot of guys got votes, and that’s really good. We have a lot of good leaders on this team.”

Bones makes return

Redbird starting center Drew Bones has returned to practice after missing time with a knee injury. Bones has the most career starts on the offense with 20.

“It’s really good to have him back,” Spack said. “It wasn’t as bad as two years ago. We wanted to make sure. He seems to be doing fine.”

Bones will be joined as offensive line starters by veterans in tackle Cole Anderson and guard Trey Georgie on the left side.

Normal Community High School graduate Peter Bussone will make his first career start Saturday and line up at right guard. Sophomore right tackle Peyton Asche also is a first-time starter.

