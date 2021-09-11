Watch now: Western Michigan shuts down Illinois State

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Western Michigan put the clamps on the Illinois State offense from the beginning Saturday at Waldo Stadium.

The result was the Redbirds' first shutout loss since 2012 as the Broncos claimed a 28-0 nonconference football victory before a crowd of 18,122.

"We couldn't get much going, particularly up front," ISU coach Brock Spack said. "We struggled with their front. They did a great job."

ISU, which dropped to 1-1 and did not move the ball inside the home team's 28-yard line, netted just 57 yards of total offense on 45 plays.

The Broncos knocked the Redbirds back on their heels on the opening drive with a 11-play, 75-yard march. La'Darius Jefferson bulled the final yard into the end zone at the 5:22 mark of the first quarter.

The Redbirds did not notch a first down until a Jalen Carr 12-yard sweep on ISU's third possession.

ISU quarterback Bryce Jefferson rushed for 16 yards (ISU's biggest play of the game) to the Western Michigan 28. But Kevin Brown was stopped for no gain and Jefferson was sacked for a 5-yard loss as his helmet became dislodged.

Back up Jackson Waring was forced to enter and was dropped for a 3-yard loss on a third-down draw to knock the Redbirds out of field goal range.

A Jude Okolo forced fumble and a Josh Dinga recovery halted a Broncos' drive at the ISU 9, but the Redbirds' offense could not capitalize on the turnover.

Western Michigan surged ahead 14-0 with 2:13 left in the first half on a 3-yard touchdown surge from Sean Tyler.

The Broncos scored second-half touchdowns on a 24-yard pass from Kaleb Eleby to Jaylen Hall and a 4-yard run by La'Darius Jefferson.

Jefferson finished with 108 yards on the ground as Western Michigan amassed 407 yards of total offense.

Bryce Jefferson completed 8 of 19 passes for just 29 yards.

