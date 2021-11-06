Watch now: Waring's TD pass lifts Illinois State to OT victory over No. 13 Northern Iowa

NORMAL — For most of Saturday's game, Illinois State played it ultra-conservative on offense. The Redbirds remembered the turnovers that plagued them a week ago in a loss at lowly Western Illinois and didn't want a repeat.

But when No. 13-ranked Northern Iowa rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime at Hancock Stadium, it was time for freshman quarterback Jackson Waring to cut it loose.

"They were in quarters, and the safety changed up the coverage to cover-2," said Waring. "That stem corner came open, and I decided to let it fly."

Waring hit Austin Nagel in the end zone with a 27-yard touchdown pass to give the Redbirds the lead on the first possession of the extra period. ISU's defense took care of the rest, stopping UNI on downs to preserve a 17-10 victory before an announced crowd of 6,000.

"You're playing a really good football team and you knew it would be difficult to keep them with a goose egg," said ISU head coach Brock Spack, whose team took a 10-0 lead into the fourth quarter. "I was really impressed with the way our team responded in all three phases of the game. We finished the game (in overtime), which was exciting."

The Redbirds improved to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference ahead of next Saturday's game at North Dakota. It was ISU's first overtime win in six years.

Defense ruled the day and turned most of the contest into a punting derby. ISU's JT Bohlken had 12 punts and his counterpart, UNI's Nate Murphy, had 10.

The Redbirds were held to 164 yards of total offense. UNI managed 315 yards, but was limited to 63 yards rushing. ISU also sacked quarterback Theo Day six times.

"We just gave away too many opportunities in the first half when we got in the red zone," said UNI head coach Mark Farley. "We got inside (ISU's) 40 three times and got ourselves backed up and needed to punt. That's the thing that stands out to me."

The Redbird defense had a week to think about last week's 38-31 loss to Western Illinois.

"We have a lot of players with individual goals and team goals and defensive goals," said ISU linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh, who had a game-high 14 tackles. "No matter what our record, we get after it every day in practice. I thought we had a great week of practice and had great energy everyday until Saturday, and it showed today."

ISU didn't make a first down in the second half and tried to ride its defense — which scored its only touchdown on Clayton Isbell's 40-yard interception return in the first quarter — to victory.

However, UNI (5-4, 3-3) came to life in the fourth quarter.

UNI moved to ISU's 9 early in the period. ISU's defense stiffened and Matthew Cook kicked a 27-yard field goal to cut the Redbirds' lead to 10-3 with 9:48 left.

Day, a Michigan State transfer, threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Sam Schnee in the back of the end zone with 2:35 left that tied the game at 10-all.

ISU went with Waring instead of Bryce Jefferson at quarterback. Spack said he didn't want to put a lot of pressure on Waring, so the Redbirds ran on all but one first-down play.

However, after Cole Mueller was stopped for a two-yard loss to begin overtime, it was time to let Waring air it out.

"We had to win the game," said Spack. "He (Waring) is going to be a really good player. Every game he's played this year he's played pretty well."

Waring went 9 of 22 for 87 yards, while Day hit 15 of 30 attempts for 252 yards. Mueller had 27 carries for a hard-earned 51 yards.

The only first-half touchdown came when ISU's Clayton Isbell caught an errant Day pass and returned it down the sideline and into the end zone with 4:11 left in the first quarter.

Bohlken recorded ISU's longest play from scrimmage until the final pass. He took off from punt formation and rushed for 21 yards, moving ISU into UNI territory for the first time midway through the second quarter.

But the Redbirds stalled and were forced to punt.

A 16-yard pass from Waring to tight end Bryson Deming on third-and-down helped set by Aidan Bresnahan's 44-yard field into the wind with :03 left for a 10-0 lead at the break.

"We did good job responding (in overtime)," said Spack. "This team has been fun to coach all year. They work hard and have good attitudes. The culture is starting to turn where it was a couple years ago, at least the toughness part of it. They make no excuses and take the coaching part of it."

