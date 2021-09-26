Watch now: Waring has positive moments in first college start

CARBONDALE — Jackson Waring’s first college start appeared headed toward a glorious outcome Saturday at Saluki Stadium.

And although Illinois State watched a 17-point third-quarter lead disintegrate into a 35-17 defeat to No. 7 Southern Illinois, Waring had plenty of positive moments.

“He played pretty well in a tough environment against a good team,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “I’m sure there were a couple he would like to have back, but he threw the ball pretty well. I don’t think we lost the game because of Jackson Waring. There were other reasons besides that.”

Waring, who took over at quarterback after starter Bryce Jefferson suffered a shoulder injury early in last week’s win over Eastern Illinois, completed 13 of 24 passes for 166 yards as the Redbirds slipped to 2-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams.

“I thought I played well. Fix a few things here and there but overall the O line, wide receivers and running backs did a fantastic job,” Waring said. “We’ll bounce back, get ready for Missouri State (next Saturday) and go get the job done.”

Waring rushed for a 1-yard touchdown at the 12:08 mark of the third quarter that — after Aidan Bresnahan’s extra point — gave ISU a 17-0 lead. The Redbirds would not score again.

“I think we’ll like what we see,” Spack said of evaluating Waring on video. “There were pressure issues there at the end of the game. He had to scramble and get away from his target because we couldn’t hold the protection long enough for a receiver to come open.”

A Waring miscue accelerated Southern’s rally. Waring was stripped as he started to throw, the Salukis recovered and two plays later padded their cushion to 28-17.

“I saw Austin (Nagel) on the post route and was going to let it fly,” said Waring. “I was pulling it back to let the ball go and the defender hit my arm. You live and you learn. You can't do much about it.”

Waring took solace in ISU’s early play against a Southern team that has 17 sixth-year seniors and had 13 players on the MVFC preseason all-conference teams to one for the Redbirds.

“For how young we are — we don’t lose many guys after this year — we showed a lot of positives for what we have in store for the future,” he said. “It also shows a lot of grit and heart this team already has.”

No regrets

A critical juncture came in the third quarter with ISU leading 17-7. The Redbirds faced a fourth-and-1 at the Southern 6.

ISU sent Bresnahan on the field during a timeout to loosen up. But that was a ruse. The Redbirds went for it and Cole Mueller was stonewalled for no gain.

“I would go for it again,” said Spack, who would not have had a three-possession lead even with a field goal. “I thought we would get a yard the way we had been running the ball. We didn’t. We’ve got to look at the reasons why and move on.”

Jackson blocks punt

ISU’s Damien Jackson set up the first score of the game — a 22-yard Bresnahan field goal — by blocking a Southern punt in the second quarter.

“We talked about that. Shout out to Tae (Lavoise–Deontae McCoy). He went and got his guy like he was supposed to and opened up a lane for me," Jackson said.

Next up

ISU takes on Missouri State in a 1 p.m. Family Weekend game next Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

The Bears were ranked 18th nationally entering the weekend and are 2-1 after opening their MVFC schedule with a 31-23 win over South Dakota.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

