Watch now: Walter Offutt joins Illinois State basketball staff as assistant coach

NORMAL — New Illinois State head basketball coach Ryan Pedon made his first hire official Thursday by naming Walter Offutt as an assistant coach.

Offutt has been an assistant coach the last three years at Toledo. Offutt, who played at Ohio State and Ohio University, was a graduate manager at Illinois from 2014-16 when Pedon was on the Illini's staff.

“Walter has a high-energy personality, and that has translated into his coaching career,” said Pedon. “I’ve known Walter since he was a player, and I worked with him when he was a graduate assistant at Illinois. He is a culture-changer. He impacts people around him, and he has a magnetic personality that can affect the program on a daily basis with his energy and enthusiasm.”

Prior to his time in Toledo, Offutt spent two seasons as an assistant at Chattanooga. The Indianapolis native also served as director of basketball operations at Ball State in 2016-17.

"My wife and I are extremely excited and thankful to be a part of Redbird Nation,” said Offutt. “I was quickly attracted to the opportunity to join Coach Pedon and an athletic department that is passionate about winning and sustaining success. I look forward to helping our student-athletes build upon the program’s rich tradition and getting ISU back to a standard of excellence in the Missouri Valley Conference.”

Offutt averaged 11.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game during his collegiate playing days. He helped Ohio University win a school-record 29 games in 2011-12 and advance to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16.

He completed two degrees at Ohio, as he earned his bachelor’s degree in business and human relations in 2012 and a master’s degree in coaching education in 2013. He added a second master’s degree in educational policy studies from Illinois in 2016.

