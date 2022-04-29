Watch now: Walter Offutt, Andrew Dakich settling in as Illinois State assistant basketball coaches

NORMAL — The last two months have been much like a fast break for Illinois State assistant basketball coaches Walter Offutt and Andrew Dakich.

After getting hired by new ISU head coach Ryan Pedon, Offutt and Dakich have been busy with Pedon and the other new assistant, Rob Judson, getting to know the Redbird players, navigating the transfer portal and putting together a roster.

While Judson, who was an ISU assistant from 2007-13, already had a house in Bloomington-Normal, Offutt and Dakich have been bunking at Pedon's new home.

"We just bought a house. My wife (Nicole) is pregnant. There's been a lot going on, but it's fun," said Offutt from his Redbird Arena office. "It's a process, but we're getting there. In the next month we'll start to settle in a little bit once we're done with the roster and I get in my house and lay my head in my bed at night instead of a blow-up mattress with no sheets."

Offutt has gotten a little further ahead than Dakich regarding living arrangements.

"It's been a whirlwind, for sure," said Dakich. "You're trying to put together a roster and keep some guys on the team. You're recruiting both and trying to figure out a place to live, which has not been successful yet. But it's been a lot of fun and I've enjoyed it a lot every single day."

When Pedon was hired in early March, he said he was looking for assistants with whom he had a prior relationship and could trust.

He found both in Offutt and Dakich — and also two younger guys the players should find it easy to relate.

Offutt, 32, and Pedon got to know each other at the University of Illinois. Pedon was assistant to Illini head coach John Groce for two seasons in the mid-2010s. Offutt, who was a standout player for Groce at Ohio University, was with the Illini as a graduate manager.

While Pedon went with Chris Holtmann to Butler and then Ohio State, he stayed in contact with Offutt. The road from Champaign took Offutt to Ball State, Chattanooga and the last three seasons at Toledo, where the Rockets won the last two Mid-American Conference regular-season titles.

"There's a few guys in the business I'll call for advice or direction. He (Pedon) was one of them in terms of who I've been with and worked for and worked alongside," said Offutt. "If it wasn't for him it would been a little tougher sell to my wife and other people in my circle who say, 'Walt, you're going to make that move from Toledo?' We were really good.

"We had a great coach (Tod Kowalczyk) and program. It helps my wife is from Bolingbrook, too. Her family can see her a little more and we're relatively close to Indianapolis where I'm from."

Dakich, who turns 28 next month, knows Pedon from a player's perspective, too. Dakich walked-on at Michigan and played four years (on scholarship while redshirting his last season). He was set to transfer to Quinnipiac for his final season as a graduate student until Holtmann was hired at Ohio State.

Holtmann needed players quickly and reached out to see if Dakich was interested. Dakich said yes and started his relationship with Pedon, the new Buckeyes assistant.

After getting his master's degree from Ohio State, Dakich stayed on with the Buckeyes for two more years as a graduate assistant and program assistant.

"We've been close ever since he was my position coach at Ohio State with interactions from going out to lunch as a player," said Dakich. "He has had opportunities to leave and I was going to go with him. This one came up."

Pedon originally was going to have Dakich serve as ISU's director of basketball operations, the same post he held the last two years at Elon University in North Carolina.

But Pedon decided Dakich was ready for his first shot as an assistant coach.

"It so happened he trusted me I could really do this," said Dakich. "I was very fortunate to be in the right spot at the right time."

Coaching is in the family blood for Offutt and Dakich.

Offutt's brother, Joshua Jones, is a North Dakota State assistant coach. Dakich's father, Dan, played at Indiana for Bob Knight before serving as a Hoosiers assistant and then Bowling Green's head coach. Dan Dakich is now a radio talk show host in Indianapolis.

"My dad was always, 'Dude, stay away from that (coaching),'" said Andrew Dakich, laughing. "There were times my dad was really feeling (the heat) at Bowling Green. I was in sixth grade and I'll never forget it. Every game affected my life. It's my dad and I'm really invested and hoping he does well. I saw what it did to him. I see him (now) and he's so much happier being away."

While Offutt knows there are several things that make a good assistant coach, he said one thing is at the top of that list — recruiting.

"Getting quality guys and players ... certain head coaches deal well with certain group of guys," he said. "Trying to figure that out early and knowing the type of guys he's going to want to coach and be around. I've been around other coaches who say get the best guys and we'll deal with the other stuff and figure it out. It's trying to navigate that as well."

This is the first opportunity for Dakich to be out on the road recruiting, which operations directors aren't allowed to do.

"It is really cool connecting with coaches and players and it's relationship-driven," he said. "It's something I really enjoy and don't take for granted."

Offutt believes being a younger assistant coach is a bonus for him and Dakich. They can still get on the court with ISU's players and hold their own.

"Me and Dak talk about that all the time," said Offutt. "Everywhere I've been since being a graduate assistant, I've played with guys and engaged myself in workouts with them. They can see how you're doing something. That always helps. It helps with your ability to connect with them and helps your ability to get better and grow with them ... I think sometimes it helps they know you've done it before."

In case the Redbird players don't know it, Offutt scored 26 points against North Carolina in a Sweet Sixteen game in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

Dakich isn't worried that he is so young the players might try to take advantage of him.

"I consider them friends, but I also consider me their coach and there's a fine line between it," he said "They've felt that in (spring individual) workouts. I always want them to know I have their back. I've seen coaches before where it's strictly business, nothing outside of the gym.

"We'll take them to lunch and I hope to have a relationship past this point, too. I think that's the most underrated thing about coaching. I've always believed that. Throw out the Xs and Os. You have guys you have a relationship with that goes way, way beyond Xs and Os."

The ISU coaching staff realizes there is a honeymoon phase with fans excited about seeing a change after three straight losing seasons with hopes of ending the school's 24-year NCAA Tournament drought.

Yet the new coaches also realize they can't afford to take any days off regardless where they happen to go to sleep at night.

"The roster is the most important thing now, trying to figure out our team and also getting settling in," said Offutt. "It's getting there."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

