Watch now: Valparaiso handles Illinois State in MVC baseball

NORMAL — Valparaiso starter Jake Miller limited Illinois State to three hits and struck out five over 5⅓ innings, and Kyle Schmack smacked two home runs to carry the Beacons to an 10-2 Missouri Valley Conference baseball victory Saturday at Duffy Bass Field.

Valpo won its first MVC game in five tries while improving to 12-18. ISU slipped to 13-16 and 2-3 in league play.

“I thought he was pretty good,” ISU coach Steve Holm said of Miller. “Sometimes you have to tip your cap, and the first five or six innings you definitely tip your cap to their starter.”

Schmack opened the scoring with a solo shot with one out in the fifth.

The Beacons added two in the sixth with the help of two Redbird errors.

"We did not play defense in the middle part of that game. We had multiple pop ups that fell," said Holm. "Give them credit. They took advantage of it and made us pay."

ISU's only hit through five innings was a Nick Gile single up the middle. Gile was picked off first base as Miller faced the minimum through five.

The Redbirds dented the scoreboard in the sixth. Tyler Woltman stroked a one-out single, Kyle Soberano walked and Ryan Cermak singled to load the bases before a walk to Jake McCaw forced in Woltman.

Nathan Chasey relieved Miller and struck out Gile to end the threat.

Valpo doubled its output in the seventh when Kaleb Hannahs doubled home Nolan Tucker, and Schmack cleared the wall in center field with Hannahs aboard.

ISU starter Derek Salata (2-5) allowed eight hits and three earned runs in 6 ⅔ innings. The right-hander struck out six and issued one walk.

The Beacons' added two in the seventh on run-scoring doubles from Tucker and Alex Ryan against reliever Justin Schubert.

Brady Renfro's homer in the ninth accounted for the final two Beacons' tallies. Schmack scored his fourth run in front of Renfro.

With two outs in the ninth, ISU's Connor Olson ripped his first home run just inside the right field foul pole.

The series concludes Sunday with a 1 p.m. game.

Jordan Lussier will start on the mound for ISU and be opposed by Valpo's Griffin McCluskey, a Normal Community graduate.

