Watch now: Valparaiso edges Illinois State in overtime in MVC action

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Illinois State never led in regulation before Valparaiso slipped past the Redbirds, 81-76, in overtime in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game Sunday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.

ISU (8-7, 1-1 MVC), which lost its eighth straight game to Valpo, was paced by Antonio Reeves and Sy Chatman with 24 and 23 points, respectively. Josiah Strong added 15 points.

The Redbirds shot 43.7% from the field, including 5 of 21 outside the arc, and committed 17 turnovers.

The Beacons (8-6, 1-1) were paced by Ben Krikke's 18 points. The Crusaders stho 43.9% from the field and were 16 of 16 at the line.

ISU's Howard Fleming Jr. returned from missing Wednesday's loss at Wisconsin because of COVID-19 protocols. Valpo was without starting forward Thomas Kithier and reserve forward Trey Woodyard due to those protocols.

The Redbirds, who trailed 39-31 at halftime, had a chance to take the lead with 2:08 left, but Strong couldn't connect on an open 3-pointer. ISU finally got the game tied at 70 when Chatman made a free throw with 7.3 seconds left.

However, Chatman missed the second free throw. Kobe King traveled at the other end with 1.5 seconds left, but ISU couldn't get off another shot as the Redbirds headed to their fourth overtime of the season.

ISU twice took two-point leads in the extra period before Sheldon Edwards' 3-pointer with 2:20 left gave Valpo a lead at 75-74 they didn't relinquish.

Numerous missed shots near the rim, 2 of 10 from outside the arc and nine turnovers contributed to ISU falling behind, 39-31, at halftime.

Gordon hit 5 of 6 field goal attempts, and 3 of 4 on 3s, to lift the Beacons, who shot 50%. Reeves went only 2 of 7 from the field and misfired on all his 3-point attempts while the Redbirds hit only 38.2% of their field goal attempts.

ISU returns home to face Loyola at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Redbird Arena.

This story will be updated.

