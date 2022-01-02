Watch now: Valparaiso edges Illinois State in overtime as poor first half dooms Redbirds

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Sy Chatman ached when he missed a free throw with seven seconds left that could have given Illinois State the lead for the first time Sunday.

And the Redbirds bemoaned letting Sheldon Edwards free in the corner for a 3-pointer that put Valparaiso ahead to stay with 2:20 remaining in overtime.

Yet what really bothered the Redbirds more than anything — and cost them a chance for a precious early Missouri Valley Conference road victory — was their play in the first half. More specifically, their lack of defensive toughness.

Valparaiso jumped to an eight-point halftime lead. ISU fought back and actually led twice in overtime before the Beacons pulled out an 81-76 victory before an Athletics-Recreation Center crowd of 1,267.

"It was another game we got off to a terrible start," said Chatman, who contributed 23 points and six rebounds. "We picked it up, but it wasn't enough at the end."

ISU (8-7, 1-1 MVC) trailed 39-31 at the half as Valpo shot 50% from the field. It was an uphill battle from there for the Redbirds, who nearly pulled it out when Chatman was fouled with ISU trailing, 70-69.

"We definitely came out a little lackadaisical and not focused, especially on the defensive end," said ISU senior guard Josiah Strong. "We kind of know we have a lot of offensive threats, but defense in this league is what wins games, especially on the road. We were on the road today and needed our defense to come with us, but our defense didn't show up at the start of the game."

The Redbirds, who lost their eighth straight game to Valpo, were paced by Valley scoring leader Antonio Reeves with 24 points. Strong added 15 points.

ISU is 2-2 in overtime games this season, including a win in the MVC opener against Missouri State on Dec. 1 at Redbird Arena.

The Redbirds shot 43.7% from the field but didn't have a good game outside the arc, hitting 5 of 21 while committing 17 turnovers. ISU took a 46-33 rebounding advantage, snagging 18 offensive boards.

The Beacons (8-6, 1-1) were paced by center Ben Krikke's 18 points. Trevor Anderson added 14 points, while Eron Gordon chipped in 13 and Kobe King and Edwards had 12 each. Valparaiso was 16 of 16 at the line.

"So disappointed in our first half. It was the first really bad defensive half we've played in a while, and Valpo took advantage of it," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "We really fought back and competed, but it's a tough loss for us."

ISU sophomore guard Howard Fleming Jr. returned after missing Wednesday's loss at Wisconsin because of COVID-19 protocols. However, Fleming committed seven turnovers and had to be benched late in the second half.

The Redbirds didn't have starting point guard Mark Freeman, who suffered a bad ankle sprain at Wisconsin. Valpo was without starting forward Thomas Kithier and reserve forward Trey Woodyard due to COVID-19 issues.

"This is pretty indicative of every game in the Valley," said Valpo head coach Matt Lottich. "I can tell you that's not the 10th best team in our league. I know they were picked 10th, but that's a good basketball team."

The Redbirds had a chance to take their first lead with 2:08 left in regulation, but Strong couldn't connect on an open 3-pointer. King made two free throws with 50 seconds left to put Valpo ahead, 70-66, before Reeves' 3-pointer drew ISU within a point.

Krikke dribbled the ball off his leg at the other end, giving the Redbirds a chance to steal the win. Chatman was fouled with seven seconds left. After he made the first free throw, Lottich called a timeout.

Chatman, a 69% free throw shooter coming into the game, wasn't confident after releasing his second attempt.

"It felt short when it left," he said. "That one hurt."

King traveled at the other end with 1.5 seconds left, but ISU couldn't get off another shot as the Redbirds headed to overtime again.

"It was one of those feelings we got them where we want them, but in overtime we didn't come out with the same energy we needed to," said Strong. "They hit a corner 3 and that hurt a little bit, and we couldn't get over the hump."

Muller knew the Redbirds missed a golden opportunity to seize a victory it probably shouldn't have. He couldn't help but think back to the first half defensive problems.

"You're not going to shoot the ball well every night. We've shot it pretty consistent," he said. "But you can guard and take care of the ball. Howard really had a tough day, especially ball care. He's been out. You could see he was rusty. We lost the game because we didn't communicate and we didn't compete defensively the first half. Bottom line."

ISU returns home to face Loyola at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Redbird Arena.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

