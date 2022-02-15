Watch now: UNI slips past Illinois State in Brian Jones' debut as Redbirds' interim coach

NORMAL — Noah Carter scored 23 points, including a pair of free throws with 1:14 left which gave Northern Iowa the lead, as the Panthers held off Illinois State, 72-70, in Brian Jones' first game as ISU's interim head coach Tuesday at Redbird Arena.

Antonio Reeves, who scored 27 points, had his shot blocked by Carter in the closing seconds to seal the outcome.

Kendall Lewis added 15 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for the Redbirds, who lost for the seventh time in last eights games and dropped to 11-16 overall and 4-10 in the league.

Dan Muller was fired as ISU's coach on Sunday after 10 seasons.

AJ Green added 20 points for UNI, which improved to 15-10 overall and 11-4 in the league.

Green came out firing to start the second half. He hit three long 3s as UNI took a 47-40 lead. Reeves' three-point play stopped the onslaught and when Howard Fleming Jr. split a pair of free throws, the Redbirds were within 49-48 with 11:33 left.

ISU went in front for the first time in the second half on Lewis' slam dunk rebound with 2:39 left. The Redbirds had two other leads until Carter made two free throws to put UNI ahead, 71-70, with 1:14 left.

McChesney missed a 3-pointer which could have given ISU the lead with 55 seconds lleft. Carter missed a 3 and Lewis got rebound with 28 seconds left. Tywhon Pickford made one of two free throws left with 6.3 seconds left before Carter made the game-saving defensive play.

There were nine lead changes and five ties in the first half as ISU took a 33-32 lead. Carter scored 13 points to lead the Panthers, while Reeves had 11 for the Redbirds.

Neither team shot well outside the arc in the first half. ISU was 3-10, while the Panthers went 3 of 16. ISU held a 20-13 rebounding advantage.

ISU travels to face Bradley at 1 p.m. Saturday in Peoria.

This story will be updated.

