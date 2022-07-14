Watch now: Two MVC basketball games before Christmas forcing teams to be ready early

NORMAL — Missouri State head coach Dana Ford knows how important it is to be ready for a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game before Christmas.

Quite painfully.

"Look at us last year. We lost our game before Christmas (in overtime at Illinois State) and finished one game out of first," said Ford during Thursday's MVC Coaches Summer Zoom meeting with the media.

MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson announced with the league expanding to 12 teams and a 20-game conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, there will be two league games (one home, one away) at the end of November and first week of December.

The Valley played one league game for the first time before Christmas last season when it had a double round-robin 18-game league schedule.

"We felt going with two gave everyone a chance to have a home and away contest. We thought that was a little more balanced," said Jackson. "We felt we did not want to go with (a couple) three-game weeks going with the conference schedule. We also think having two games in the fall semester will have students on campus. It's something that will be quite beneficial to our league."

The MVC will look quite different this upcoming season.

Belmont, UIC and Murray State have joined the league while Loyola has left for the Atlantic-10. There also are new head coaches at ISU (Ryan Pedon) and Evansville (David Ragland). Many of the rosters have changed significantly as some of the returning stars — such as Missouri State's Isiaih Mosley and ISU's Antonio Reeves — joined others in the transfer portal.

Listening to the coaches, it is obvious many have done more team workouts this summer than in the past with two early MVC games looming. Jackson said the league schedule is expected to be released in September.

"I was big having one or two guys in the gym (for individual summer workouts)," said Bradley coach Brian Wardle. "I loved going one on one with two (guys), but now we do a couple team workouts every week because I do think you need to build your chemistry and get a feel for each other more than ever before."

Pedon knows what it is like to play a couple conference games before Christmas in a 20-game league schedule. The Big Ten has done that the last couple years when Pedon was an Ohio State assistant.

"You have to be intentional about trying to expose your team earlier," he said. "Without exposing them or putting them through a tough test or difficult games early, you were going to be tested in Big Ten games we played in November and obviously we're going to be tested in Missouri Valley Conference games early as well.

"You don't want that to be your first test or first time you've being exposed. There's a balance. You want to be able to build a rhythm and a routine and a confidence in your players, but at the same time really challenging them."

Having two more conference games also takes some of the stress off putting together a schedule, which has become one of the toughest challenges for coaches especially at the mid-major level.

Some of the MVC coaches said they are still looking for games to fill out their schedules.

"It's always tough trying to schedule in the nonconference as a league, and the Valley is a league people avoid. That's a fact," said Wardle. "If you're in the trenches of scheduling with emails, phone calls and Web sites and doing all that like I am, you know adding two more quality games can help you."

The top four seeds will receive first-round byes in the MVC Tournament on March 2-5 in St. Louis. That means there will be four games on the first day instead of two.

New teams

Even though the MVC lost its best team in the past five years in Loyola, league coaches have a strong belief adding Belmont, Murray State and UIC will have the league better prepared for getting multiple NCAA Tournament bids.

"Our league has done a fantastic job in replacing the loss of Loyola with these programs. I always felt those teams should be in our league," said Ford. "We've tried to schedule Murray State most years in the non-league. I always felt if we could compete with them in the non-league then we were going to have a chance to compete in the league."

Murray State and Belmont have dominated the Ohio Valley Conference the last 10 years. Belmont never finished lower than second. Murray State won 31 games last season and advanced to the NCAA's second round before losing to Saint Peter's.

Loyola won the MVC Tournament title last season and was the MVC's only team in the NCAA field.

"It makes the league stronger without a doubt having those programs come into our league," said Southern Illinois coach Bryan Mullins. "Our league has gotten stronger and more competitive and tougher to win the league, for sure. Adding those teams hopefully we can have two or three bids. That's the goal of our league, multiple teams in the NCAA Tournament every year. We have to do our part in nonconference."

Belmont head coach Casey Alexander said this might be the worst time to join the MVC. The Bruins lost five fifth-year seniors and about 97% of their minutes and scoring.

Steve Prohm, who is returning to Murray State as head coach, might be saying the same thing. The Racers had to reload after losing most of their returning players to the transfer portal when former coach Matt McMahon left for LSU.

Former ISU assistant Luke Yaklich is returning to the Valley as UIC's head coach. He's already seen the benefits in moving from the Horizon League to the MVC on the recruiting trail.

"It's interesting with the portal, the footprint and fingerprint of the Valley in talking to Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin (players)," said Yaklich. "There's just a familiarity with the Valley from a TV perspective. Your can travel to those games in talking to family members and get to a majority of road games. That part has opened a lot of discussions we hadn't had before."

Injury updates

Drake coach Darian DeVries said senior point guard Roman Penn has resumed full workouts after surgery following the season for a broken foot. Meanwhile, DJ Wilkins is still recovering from ACL surgery, and DeVries said the senior guard might not be ready until September or October.

Wardle said senior forward Ja'Shon Henry is "healthy and practicing every day" after a concussion limited him to 12 games last season for Bradley.

Northern Iowa fifth-year forward Austin Phyfe was limited to short playing spurts last season after lingering effects from COVID-19. UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said Phyfe was doing well before suffering a recent setback, but wouldn't divulge more information.

Petrakis not practicing

Pedon said 6-10 forward Joe Petrakis, a transfer from Western Carolina, cannot go through team workouts this summer as he is finishing up some online classes at his former school.

However, Petrakis can play in pick-up games with his teammates when coaches aren't allowed. He can also watch ISU's official workouts from off the court.

Pedon applauded Petrakis' commitment to the Redbirds.

"He's paying his own way to stay here in town and be around the team (this summer)," said Pedon.