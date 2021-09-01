Watch now: Trip to Wisconsin highlights Illinois State's nonconference basketball schedule

NORMAL — Illinois State's basketball team will venture to a Big Ten Conference arena for the second straight year when the Redbirds travel to face Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison on Dec. 29.

ISU head coach Dan Muller, whose team lost last year's season opener at Big Ten member Ohio State, announced his team's nonconference schedule Wednesday that includes seven games at Redbird Arena, two in the Cancun Challenge in Mexico and three true road games. There also is one open date that could be filled later.

The season opener is Nov. 9 when North Carolina-Wilmington visits Redbird Arena. Other ISU home games are against Murray State (Nov. 16), Bucknell (Nov. 20), Division II Purdue Northwest (Nov. 27), Jackson State (Dec. 4), Ball State (Dec. 18) and Texas-San Antonio (Dec. 21).

The Redbirds lost on the road last season at Murray State and Ball State during a 7-18 campaign. Texas-San Antonio is the return game for a 2019 contest won by the Roadrunners in San Antonio.

ISU meets Saint Louis on Nov. 23 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in the Cancun Challenge. The second game in Cancun the following day will have the Redbirds facing Buffalo or Stephen F. Austin.

The Redbirds' first true road test will be on Nov. 12 at Eastern Michigan. ISU also visits Chicago State on Dec. 11.

Wisconsin advanced to last year's NCAA Tournament before losing in the second round to eventual champion Baylor. Former ISU assistant coach Dean Oliver is now an assistant with the Badgers. ISU will receive $80,000 for the guaranteed game with no return to Redbird Arena.

Last year's game at Ohio State was the Redbirds' first at a Big Ten venue since 2013 when they won at Northwestern.

ISU game times will be announced later along with the Missouri Valley Conference schedule.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

