Watch now: Trey Krause completes journey back from bout with Ewing's Sarcoma

NORMAL — Trey Krause thought Illinois State baseball coach Steve Holm might be playing a joke when he was called to Holm’s office in January of 2020.

But what Holm had to tell Krause and parents Thomas and Rachel was no laughing matter.

After tests on a right leg that had been bothering Krause came back, Holm informed the Krauses that Trey had Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones.

“He walked in my office and his mom and dad were on the couch. I think at that point it got real for everybody,” Holm said. “We sat him down and our trainer (Andrew Benning) did a great job of explaining what was going on. We got up and shut the door and let the family have some time.”

What the Krauses had to process was a diagnosis that would at least threaten Trey’s pitching career and possibly his life.

“When I found out what it was, I didn’t really understand what I had to go through,” said Krause. “You think of the basic things: chemotherapy, radiation. You go at it with an empty mind knowing you’re surrounded by a lot of good people, a lot of good doctors and nurses.”

That journey culminated with Krause’s emotional return to the mound to make his ISU debut on March 8 in Martin, Tennessee. Yet the road Krause traversed to get there was long and arduous.

“We started chemo treatments a month after that in February then had surgery at the end of May,” Krause said. “The strategy is to smallen the tumor as much as they can. Once it’s small enough, they go with surgery to remove all of it.”

“Baseball was such an afterthought at that point,” said Holm. “We were just concerned about his longevity, his well-being. Even walking again was going to be a chore.”

Also removed was most of his femur (thighbone) and the entire fibula, a non-weight bearing bone in the lower leg.

“One of the first things the doctor said was, ‘Will you want to play baseball again.'" I said, 'Yes, 100 percent,'” recalled Krause. “He said everything he does is to get me back the mound. That was something really cool to hear. There was a little safer way to get through it. The way I went about it was to get back to athletics.”

Krause was cautioned to rein in his optimism.

“He saw in my eyes I thought it was going to be rainbows and sunshine after surgery,” Trey said. “So he kind of told me how difficult it was going to be just to get back to walking. I went in with too good of a mind.”

Krause’s recovery included a hospital stint at the height of the pandemic. That meant his parents were not allowed to provide in-person support.

“I was in the hospital for two weeks and they weren’t allowed to come in,” said Krause. “That was probably one of the toughest times, when I really needed somebody. It was really weird not seeing anyone for two weeks besides nurses.”

Krause lived the old adage: “You must learn to walk before you can run.” Found to be in remission, he progressed from a wheelchair to a cane and made an appearance at ISU practice on Jan. 12, 2021.

Still, the Redbird pitcher was a long way from returning to competition as such.

“There was a lot of physical therapy, eight months at two hospitals in Wisconsin and one in Normal. It was really difficult,” said the Burlington, Wis., native. “The turning point when I knew I would probably get back on the mound was when I started running again. That was one of the keys. Once I could do the more physical things, it gave me a little more light.”

As the 2022 season approached, Krause continued to progress to the point Holm began to plot when to send his left-hander into a game for the first time.

“It just came to us. He was the perfect guy to open it up,” Holm said of the road game against Tennessee-Martin. “A little birdie might have told his dad he might want to get to Tennessee. Everybody was on edge to see how it was going to go.”

“It was more Holm telling me I was ready than me telling him when I was ready. I was telling him I was ready way before I was actually ready,” said Krause. “He was the one who said you might be ready in your mind, but we’re going to take some more time.”

When that time came, Krause was not nervous.

“It was more I just went out there with an open mind,” he said. “I was really excited to be with my teammates on the field again. It felt really good to do what I love. That was a great feeling.”

Krause sent that great feeling pulsing through the Redbird dugout when he struck out the first batter he faced.

“I did not think that was going to happen,” said Krause. “I got behind in the count so I was kicking myself. But I came back and made some good pitches. It was a fastball high. It was supposed to be outside, but it got the job done. It felt great. I didn’t remember the next two pitches. I was still in shock after what just happened.”

Krause retired the side on 21 pitches, striking out two while allowing one hit, one run and two walks. Holm even briefly considered sending him out for a second inning.

“But you could see he was done. It was so emotional,” Holm said. “It was one of those deals you knew it was the right time.”

Before the diagnosis, Krause was not a freshman the Redbirds hoped would gradually improve and contribute in some way in his second or third year in the program.

“Without what happened, he is sitting as your Friday guy (ace of the starting rotation) right now and probably getting drafted this season,” said Holm. “Going into the 2020 season, we were planning on him going into the rotation as a freshman and pitch behind Colton Johnson. He was in line to be our next big lefty. His stuff was big.”

Krause does not feel up to pitching on a regular basis yet. Holm will pick his spots to use Krause, who made his second appearance and first at home on March 25.

“Life happened,” Holm said. “There have been a lot of curve balls thrown his way.”

Those curve balls are now being thrown by Krause and not at him. That makes Trey Krause the winning pitcher today, tomorrow and for the rest of his life.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

