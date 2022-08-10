Watch now: Transfers lend experience to Illinois State secondary

NORMAL — “Don’t do it Zack,” warned safety Sy Dabney with a grin showing through his Illinois State facemask during practice earlier this week at Hancock Stadium.

While Dabney was being playful with ISU quarterback Zack Annexstad, Dabney and fellow Redbird secondary newcomers Deandre Lamont and Larry Tracy III hope to be trouble for opposing quarterbacks all season.

“You’ve got to mess with the quarterback’s head a little bit. It’s fun going back and forth with the offense,” said Dabney, a transfer from Bowling Green, during the team’s Media Day on Wednesday. “They love to compete. I’m just playing around a little bit with them trying to have fun out here.”

Dabney is a 6-foot, 200-pound safety who was third on the Bowling Green defense last season with 75 tackles. He added one interception and blocked two kicks. Dabney has 15 career starts and 102 total tackles.

“Playing time wasn’t the issue at BG,” Dabney said. “It was more so I feel like this is a better opportunity for myself. This is a good opportunity to help this team out.”

“Dabney is very instinctive, a good athlete,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “You can tell he’s played a lot of football. He’s very savvy, very calculated in how he plays. He looks like a Division I safety.”

Tracy transferred to ISU in the offseason, but health problems kept him away from the Redbirds spring practice sessions.

“I caught COVID for the first time right after Christmas. Two weeks after I got COVID, I got my first blood work and they said I had heart inflammation,” Tracy said. “It was a three-month process for them to trust all the heart inflammation was gone before I could go out running and lifting.”

Although he couldn’t get on the field with his new teammates, the Indiana transfer was able to attend position meetings.

“I would be further ahead if I played in the spring,” said Tracy. “But I feel like I’m fitting in pretty well. Those guys (returning players) have been helping me along the way.”

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Tracy appeared in six games for the Hoosiers in 2021 and was credited with one solo tackle. He saw action in eight games in 2020 and redshirted in 2019.

Tracy, who has three years of eligibility at ISU, was ranked as the No. 6 player in Indiana and the No. 62 cornerback in the nation by Rivals as a senior at Decatur Central High School near Indianapolis.

“Larry, you can tell he’s played Big Ten football,” Spack said. “He’s a very good football player. He shines when the pads go on. That’s the good news with him.”

Tracy and Dabney are battling holdovers Dillon Gearhart and Keondre Jackson for playing time at safety. Tracy and Lamont also could play nickel back in passing situations.

Lamont was a three-year starter at Central Arkansas and first team all-Atlantic Sun Conference all-star in 2021 after compiling 63 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass break ups, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.

“We played them in 2019 at UCA, and I was seeing the way the defense works,” said Lamont. “When I was in the portal, I was weighing my options. Conference came into play, the defensive scheme, the culture of winning. All that played a part and the coaching staff, too.”

Lamont had four tackles in the 2019 FCS playoff game won by ISU, 24-14, in Conway, Arkansas, as James Robinson rushed 37 times for 210 yards.

“He put the team on his back and carried them to victory,” Lamont said.

The 5-11, 190-pound Lamont considers himself a physical cornerback.

“Not all corners like to hit. I like to come down and hit,” said Lamont, a senior like Dabney. “If somebody catches the ball, I make sure they feel me and try to make them drop the pass.”

“Lamont has a physicality about him I didn’t expect,” Spack said. “His lower body is impressive. He can bend his knees and change direction really quickly.”

Lamont is competing with Franky West, Braden Price and Jeff Bowens for cornerback snaps.

Trying to sort out ISU’s secondary are defensive backs coaches Cody Deti and Mike Banks.

“They are doing really well. They’ve been good additions to the room. They’re all terrific young men,” Deti said of Dabney, Tracy and Lamont. “They’ve adapted well to the culture of the program. They’ve played a lot of football and understand the schematics of the game.

"They have created healthy competition that has been really good for us. They were here this summer, and that was huge. It’s almost like they’ve been here the whole time. Everybody understands it’s a team sport, and we all need each other to win games.”

ISU was thrust into the market for defensive backs after Jarrell Jackson graduated and Clayton Isbell and Iverson Brown entered the transfer portal.