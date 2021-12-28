Watch now: Top scorers Antonio Reeves, Johnny Davis to square off as Illinois State meets Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Anyone who knows Antonio Reeves isn't concerned about Illinois State's junior guard trying to get in a scoring duel with Johnny Davis.

When ISU takes on No. 24-ranked Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kohl Center, two of the nation's top scorers will be taking the court.

Davis, a 6-foot-4 sophomore guard, paces the Badgers with a 20.8 scoring average that ranks 15th in the country. Right behind him is the 6-6 Reeves at 20.7.

"I try to play in the flow of the game as much as I can and let my teammates get me the ball and just wait for an opportunity to shoot," said Reeves, who is hitting 48% from the field, 46.7% outside the arc and 78.7% at the free throw line.

The Redbirds (8-5) were glad to hop on the bus Tuesday afternoon and head north. The game appeared in jeopardy last week when Wisconsin (9-2) canceled its game against George Mason on Thursday because of COVID-19 protocols inside the Badgers' program.

Who shows up on either side probably won't be answered until game time.

ISU's players, coaches and staff were forced to take antigen and PCR tests after most left campus for a few days to spend the holiday with their families. Those results weren't back until late Monday, which ISU can't divulge for privacy reasons.

The Redbirds are unsure what Wisconsin players tested positive last week and whether they can play or others will be out.

Redbird head coach Dan Muller said he's not worrying about what Badgers show up on the court.

"We plan for the entire team no matter what," said Muller. "Against UTSA we weren't sure who was going to play. We've had 3-4 teams where guys have been out, not with COVID, just injuries. We don't know who will be out for them or if more are out coming back from Christmas.

"This (next) week when teams play you won't know who plays usually (beforehand). It doesn't change anything with our prep anyway."

Playing a Big Ten team for the second straight season is exciting for the Redbirds, who lost at Ohio State last year.

"It's a pretty big game. It's a Big Ten team," said Reeves. "Definitely it's going to be competition. We have to lock in and play our principles like we do in practice every day."

The Badgers figure to be keying in on Reeves, who is the only player in the Missouri Valley Conference to score in double figures every game this season. Muller expects many Wisconsin players to take a crack at Reeves, particularly 6-5 senior Brad Davison.

"They can all guard," said Muller of the Badgers, who allow 61.2 points per game. "They're good defenders. I don't think they're worried about matchups because they guard."

Reeves is trying to become ISU's first player to average at least 20 points for the season since 2000-01 when Tarise Bryson averaged 22.8.

Muller said he thought Reeves could reach that level about in September. Reeves put his name in the NBA Draft and worked out with several pros in Miami before withdrawing and returning to campus in July.

"From the day he came back it took 3-4 weeks to hit on all cylinders," said Muller. "Getting with his teammates was part of that, and the skill development we started when he came back here helped with that and getting in playing shape instead of workout shape."

Davis took a more dramatic jump from last season than Reeves.

After averaging 7.0 points as a freshman, Davis showed early when he won most valuable players honors in leading the Badgers to the Maui Invitational title he could be the first Badgers to average 20-plus since 1994-95 when Michael Finley accomplished the feat (20.5 ppg).

"Davis plays so hard. That's his greatest skill is his competitiveness," said Muller. "He's shooting it really well. He's so good with the ball, so physical and he's so efficient."

The Badgers' physicality and size is ISU's biggest concern.

When 7-footer Steven Crowl is subbed out, Wisconsin will bring in another 7-footer in Chris Vogt, a transfer from Cincinnati. Rebounding has been a problem for ISU, and it figures to be severely tested.

"With a team like Wisconsin, they have a lot of size inside," said Muller. "Their perimeter is no bigger than we are. Their post and physicality will be challenging. Vogt off the bench is probably their most physical player."

Reeves pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds in ISU's last game, an 81-64 win over UTSA for their fourth straight victory.

"We're going to use our speed and IQ to try and take advantage of them," said Reeves. "They're bigger than us and more physical, but we're not going to back down. We're going to be ready to compete, for sure."

A familiar face will be on Wisconsin's bench. Badgers assistant coach Dean Oliver was an ISU assistant under Muller from 2014-17 before going to Wisconsin.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.