Watch now: Three takeaways from Illinois State's worst loss of season to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It didn't happen the week before when Illinois State was severely short-handed against Drake. The Redbirds hung in that game before running out of steam in the last five minutes.

And it definitely failed to occur when the Redbirds found themselves 20 points down at home before rallying to beat Bradley three days earlier.

Then came Wednesday night at JQH Arena when ISU came up with its worst effort of the season.

Even with red-hot Isaiah Mosley on the bench most of the first half with two fouls, the Redbirds couldn't capitalize. Mosley proceeded to put on a show in the second half, scoring 22 of his 24 points as Missouri State led all the way and cruised to an 88-63 victory before a JQH Arena crowd of 3,362.

"Our guys were frustrated with the refs and frustrated with their play and frustrated with fouls and frustrated with missed shots," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "It's the first time all year we lost the right mindset, and it was kind of contagious. I don't think it's who we are, so I'm not worried about it."

The Redbird players also were confident this was a bump in the road.

"We're still trying to find our rhythm with all these quarantines and COVID, getting back in our rhythm. We'll find it," said ISU sophomore guard Howard Fleming Jr., who scored all 10 of his points in the first half.

"We're a good team. We spend a lot of time in the gym. It's going to come. It was just a bad outing tonight."

Here are three takeaways as the Redbirds, who fell to 9-9 overall and 2-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference, try to quickly recover before games Friday and Sunday against Evansville.

Not see it coming

Sometimes, coaches and players can sense a flat performance is in the works.

Not this time.

"We had a great shootaround and great prep, great film and great scout," said ISU point guard Mark Freeman. "We knew the personnel. I didn't feel this one."

The Redbirds appeared in decent shape early, especially when Mosley —who scored 108 points in the previous three games — had to go to the bench with 17 minutes left in the first half. Antonio Reeves split a pair of free throws to cut Missouri State's lead to 14-13.

Even with 7:40 left, ISU only trailed 29-23. But Ja'Monta Black sank his fourth 3-pointer in as many attempts as the Bears pulled out to a 44-34 halftime lead.

Then Mosley came back for the second half and lit up the Redbirds. ISU trailed by as much as 29 with 9:58 left.

"Our guys really like each other, and we didn't play like we really liked each other tonight, but they still really like each other," said Muller. "This is the first time I feel like we've had a game like this the entire year. We're 19 games in (including exhibition). It's not who they are. I'm not worried about that. I'm disappointed, but not worried at all."

Reeves held in check

For this first time this season, Reeves failed to reach double-figure scoring.

The ISU junior guard, who came into the game leading the league with a 21.1 scoring average, was held to nine points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field. Reeves missed all four of his 3-point attempts.

Missouri State made a change from ISU's 79-74 overtime victory against the Bears in Normal on Dec. 1. This time, lanky 6-foot-7 Donovan Clay was on Reeves most of the way.

"They face-guarded him, but they did the last time also," said Muller. "We were just out of flow, quite frankly. They stuck to him really tight."

ISU's other two top scorers, Sy Chatman and Josiah Strong, also had tough nights. Strong was 2 of 8 from the field and scored five points while Chatman got in early foul trouble, played 13 minutes and finished with four points.

The Redbirds shot 35.2% from the field compared to Missouri State's 57.7%. That translates into a blowout.

"We did a good job on Reeves there (in Normal) until the last couple minutes," said Missouri State head coach Dana Ford. "Our first game there we just didn't finish that game. Tonight we played a complete game. Donny was on him basically the entire time tonight."

Freeman on the mend

It wasn't difficult to find a bright spot for the Redbirds. Freeman's recovery from a sprained ankle, which cost him 2½ games, seems to have taken a turn for the better.

Freeman played 22 minutes and led ISU with 19 points. He went 5 of 12 from the field, 2 of 3 on 3-pointers, 7 of 8 at the line and showed he's regained some of his quickness.

"My speed is my thing. It's a tough grind and process back," he said. "I'm getting there slowly but surely."

Freeman didn't score and played only 10 minutes, all in the first half, against Bradley in his return from the injury suffered at Wisconsin on Dec. 29.

A couple days seemed to make a huge difference.

"He was still a little tentative the first time he went in, but the fact he got to play heavy minutes is a good thing," said Muller. "He was moving way better. A lot is confidence and mindset, but physically he's getting to the point where he's trusting his body a little bit more."

