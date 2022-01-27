Watch now: Three takeaways from Illinois State's controversial OT loss to Drake

NORMAL — Antonio Reeves sidestepped the question when asked whether he got fouled with nine seconds left in overtime against Drake on Wednesday night at Redbird Arena.

Illinois State head basketball coach Dan Muller saw a replay of that play and Kendall Lewis' shot at the buzzer that would have won it for the Redbirds.

Muller gave his thoughts — without getting himself in trouble with the Missouri Valley Conference — as Drake edged the Redbirds, 89-88, in a controversial league game before a crowd of 3,515 that showered boos on officials Tyler Kumpf, Steve Honacki and Shane Staggs as they left the floor.

Reeves' shot from inside the free throw line with nine seconds left went over the top of the backboard, and Drake was awarded the ball. After Drake's Tucker DeVries missed the front end of a one-and-bonus, ISU hurried down the court.

Lewis got the ball inside and tried to put up a shot with the clock winding down, but it was blocked by Tremell Murphy.

"I'm not criticizing the officials because it's a very hard game to call. It really is," said Muller. "But if you watch replays and you see a hand wrapped on Kendall Lewis' arms as he's shooting that last shot, you can literally see fingers around his arm. That's tough. It would have been two free throws with a chance to win. But that's a tough call. The refs did an awesome job tonight."

Then Muller continued.

"Tone (Reeves) gets that shot and you see (ShanQuan) Hemphill's arm go across his arm on replay. But again that's a tough call. The refs did an awesome job tonight," he said. "But those two chances would have gave us an opportunity, but we didn't get them. We should have made one more play without depending on the officials, and we didn't."

Here are three takeaways from the Redbirds' first game without injured Sy Chatman as they dropped to 10-11 overall and 3-5 in the MVC heading into Saturday's 1 p.m. game against Northern Iowa at Cedar Falls, Iowa.

McChesney delivers

The 6-foot-8 Chatman, who is ISU's second-leading scorer and leading rebounder, suffered a torn ACL late in Sunday's loss at Evansville and is out for the season. Muller said Chatman, who sat on the bench Wednesday, will have surgery as soon as the swelling goes down.

With Drake starting its smaller lineup, Muller gave 6-10 Liam McChesney his first career start. The Utah State transfer delivered his best performance of the season with 14 points and four rebounds before fouling out early in overtime on an offensive foul Muller wasn't too fond of, either.

"Liam showed a little bit of what he can do. We've been hard on Liam to just compete because he's so talented," said Muller. "If he just competes he's a really good player."

When opponents go with a bigger post player, Muller said 6-11 Ryan Schmitt will start for ISU. Schmitt played mostly against 6-11, 275-pound Darnell Brodie on Wednesday and contributed four points and two rebounds in nine minutes.

Lewis looks to take up some of the slack with Chatman gone. The junior forward pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds to go with 14 points and three blocks.

"He competed, rebounded and scored around the rim," said Muller. "Kendall can do a lot of things on that court, and I think he's got more in him."

Point guard Mark Freeman handed out a season-high 10 assists to go with six points as he continues to work back up to speed after missing 2½ weeks earlier with a sprained ankle.

"He didn't shoot it well tonight, but his pace offensively was really good," said Muller. "I thought he guarded. He played with a great attitude and body language and mindset. He still has to build on this because he's still getting into rhythm."

Defensive shortcomings

Neither team ever held more than a five-point lead in the final 39 minutes as the back-and-forth contest featured 23 lead changes and 22 ties.

ISU couldn't get any separation because Drake shot 55.9% from the field after halftime. The Bulldogs also outrebounded ISU, 43-34, getting 13 offensive boards that led to 15 second-chance points.

"They're a good team. We feel we let a couple guys that shouldn't get off, get off," said ISU senior Josiah Strong, who bounced back offensively with 17 points and hit five 3-pointers. "We feel there is no way they can guard us. They had a good night. We didn't play the best defense, but we still felt we had a chance to win the game."

ISU allowed D.J. Wilkins to tie his season high with 18 points, making four 3-pointers. A couple of those came when Drake point guard Roman Penn was sitting on the bench with four fouls.

"Our ball-screen defense let us down a little bit through a stretch. Our transition defense let us down at different times. We got caught celebrating," said Muller. "We had some fouls that were undisciplined. Offensive rebounds hurt us, but all that being said I couldn't be more proud of my group."

Overtime again

This was ISU's fifth overtime game of the season, tied with UT Arlington for the most in the country. ISU had a chance to win at the end of regulation as Reeves, who scored 25 points, missed a 3-pointer.

ISU is 2-3 in OTs, including 1-2 in Valley games.

"In conference a lot of times it's about close games," said Muller. "We've played eight games in conference and all but two have come down to the last minute of the game.

"We had one day of practice and guys out there competing and playing heavy minutes. Drake is a good team. They made some shots and made some plays."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

