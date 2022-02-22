Watch now: Three takeaways from Illinois State' loss to Loyola with SIU looming

NORMAL — Fixing Illinois State's defense was something Redbird head coach Dan Muller talked about and talked about during Missouri Valley Conference play.

When Muller was fired on Feb. 13. that became Redbird interim head coach Brian Jones' focus, too. For the most part, ISU's defense has tightened up in Jones' three games at the helm.

Now the offense has sprung a leak as the Redbirds' late-season slide continued.

ISU shot 36% from the field, made 8 of 15 free throws and committed 20 turnovers during Monday's make-up game at Redbird Arena. Loyola used a late spurt at the end of the first half to take control and grinded out a 59-50 victory over the Redbirds before a crowd of 3,354.

"I've really enjoyed the way they've competed on the defensive end. I wish our offense was clicking a little better," said Jones, whose team held Loyola to 37.7% field goal shooting. "For us we didn't make shots at the rim early and in the second half we overhandled it, stood, didn't handle the pressure. We have to move bodies and move the ball and have better spacing. It's just a combination of things."

There isn't much time to figure it out, either. ISU — which has lost four straight and nine of its last 10 — went back on the road Tuesday heading to Carbondale for Wednesday's 7 p.m. game against Southern Illinois.

Here are three takeaways from the loss to Loyola with SIU looming as ISU dropped to 11-18 overall and 4-12 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Reeves hounded

Loyola coach Drew Valentine said the Ramblers decided to guard Antonio Reeves differently than they did during a 78-64 win in Chicago on Feb. 2. Loyola trapped Reeves and forced him to go to his left.

Reeves led ISU with 15 points, but shot 4-of-12 from the field and committed a season-high seven turnovers.

"It was very tough," said Reeves. "They chop-sided me, making me make decisions in the halfcourt. It was pretty rough at the beginning."

Josiah Strong was ISU's only other player in double figures with 11 points as the Redbirds were held to a season-low output.

"Antonio is going to get everyone's best defender and schemes to slow him down," said Jones. "Our guys have to understand when he has an off night or they are doing things to stop him, we have to get the ball moving and then it's 4-on-3 somewhere else and other guys have to step up and perform for us offensively."

First-half swoon

It happened against Bradley two days earlier when the Braves came back late in the first half to gain momentum before dominating ISU in the second half.

Loyola (21-6, 12-4) did the same thing as the Ramblers moved into a tie with Northern Iowa for the MVC lead.

Reeves sank two free throws with 2:07 left in the first half to get ISU within 25-23. But the Ramblers closed the half on an 8-0 run to take a 10-point lead at the intermission. ISU never got closer than seven until the final minute in the second half.

"We really were good then we lose our focus, it could be for a minute, and there's that separation," said Jones. "Loyola has got that ability to spurt on people. You can't have those empty possessions. Our room for error is pretty small and we can't give up multiple second shots, turn it over. We can't go one on one and miss the first one (of a one-and-bonus at the line) where that's an empty possession."

While Valentine thought both teams showed their fatigue "100%" in playing for the third time in seven days, Strong wouldn't use that as an excuse.

"I would say it was a dogfight. Both teams showed up to play defense, for sure," said Strong. "Sometimes when shots aren't falling it comes down to a few plays here or there, and they made more plays than us."

Salukis next

While ISU had to squeeze in the game against Loyola that was postponed Jan. 5 because of a COVID-19 outbreak inside the Redbirds' program, SIU was comfortably resting at home waiting.

The Salukis (15-13, 8-8) have won three straight and are trying to keep their momentum going before next week's MVC Tournament. SIU beat the Redbirds, 75-69, earlier this month at Redbird Arena led by junior guard Lance Jones' 31 points.

"We have to move on from this game. No one here likes losing. We have a game in less than 48 hours," said Strong. "The only way we can get that victory is if we move on tonight. Obviously learn from the game, fix some things tomorrow and go to Southern Illinois with the right mindset."

This will be ISU's last chance to win an MVC road game. The last time the Redbirds went 0-9 in the league away from Redbird Arena was in the 2005-06 season.

"The past three games I feel we've competed for the most part," said Strong. "Obviously we're in a weird situation, but we're trying to stick together as much as we can. I'm proud of how everyone is trying to figure it out together and no one is going off on their own. As long as we keep doing that, the grass is definitely going to be greener."

ISU concludes the regular season at 3 p.m. Saturday against Indiana State at Redbird Arena. There's a pretty good chance the Redbirds and Sycamores will face each other again in an MVC Tournament play-in game between the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds on March 3 in St. Louis.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

