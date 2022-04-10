Watch now: Takeaways from Illinois State's Spring Showcase scrimmage

NORMAL – An action-packed Saturday for Wenkers Wright and Pha’leak Brown featured running the football, catching passes and changing jerseys.

The only two tailbacks available, Wright and Brown both turned in productive days while wearing both color jerseys during the Red’s 21-20 victory over the White in Illinois State's Spring Showcase intrasquad scrimmage at Hancock Stadium.

"We didn't have a lot of backs, but they both played well," ISU coach Brock Spack said. "That was good to see."

Wright carried 19 times for 62 yards and caught five passes for 105 yards. Brown also netted 62 yards on the ground and snared four receptions for 20 yards.

“We both had the opportunity to show out, and I think we both did pretty well,” said Wright. “I think we took advantage of it pretty well.”

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Wright rushed for a 1-yard touchdown for the Red and later while wearing White hauled in a swing pass from Timothy Dorsey and sprinted 68 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.

“It’s a little harder,” Wright said of wearing a cast on his right arm to protect a torn thumb ligament. “If you see the ball in, it works out pretty well. They kept passing it out to me so I’m going to catch it.”

Brown hauled in a 12-yard pass from Zack Annexstad for the Red’s initial touchdown. He added scoring plunges of 1 and 2 yards for the White.

“It was a good experience for me and Wenkers. We got a lot of work,” said Brown. “We stepped up and took care of the load.”

While wearing his usual No. 22 in both Red and White, Brown later appeared in No. 43.

“We lost my jersey. I had to throw on another jersey. I wasn’t complaining. Grab the jersey and go,” Brown said. “It was contradicting. I really didn’t know who to cheer for.”

Where are the other tailbacks?

ISU has four other tailbacks on the roster but none dressed for the scrimmage.

Cole Mueller, last season’s leading rusher with 977 yards, saw limited contact all spring to minimize the number of hits absorbed after 189 carries last fall.

“Cole has already proven himself,” Wright said. “That’s the point of the whole scrimmage. Cole has already secured his spot. It was time for the non starters to see what we’ve got.”

Tailbacks Nigel White and Sean Allen are sidelined with minor injuries, while Rashad Lampkin is still rehabilitating from knee surgery and will be ready in the fall.

Dorsey excels

A similar situation has led to redshirt freshman Timothy Dorsey taking the snaps at second string quarterback this spring behind projected starter Annexstad.

Jackson Waring was held out of contact all spring because of an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, while Tommy Rittenhouse also in on the shelf.

Dorsey completed 17 of 22 passes for 235 yards.

“It was the first time all spring we got kind of good conditions,” said Dorsey. “It was pretty good throwing it around. With a crowd out here, it was pretty fun. I

"I’m trying to be a sponge and learn as much as possible. With Coach (Tony) Petersen our new OC (offensive coordinator), we’re showing a lot of new things. I’m taking reps and trying to take criticism head on. It’s going to make me play better.”

Annexstad was 18 of 34 for 124 yards and also tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Bryson Deming.

"I thought we threw the football very well," said Spack. "That's what we've seen in practice. We've steadily gotten better every week."

New tricks successful

With Petersen the new man in charge of play calling, ISU showed off a bit of trickery as J’Kalon Carter ran 16 yards on a reverse and Deming passed 38 yards to Carter after catching a lateral.

“Oh man, we’re improving every day,” Carter said. “Coming off true freshman season and having a struggling offense last year, it was pretty fun being able to open it up on offense.”

Carter finished with three catches for 52 yards.

“I’m trying to take advantage of all my opportunities,” he said, “and let God handle the rest.”

Brown also was encouraged by the offensive output.

“It’s way better, probably 10 times better,” said Brown. “We’ve got new plays, a new tempo. We’re doing a lot of new things on offense, and it’s working really well with the players we got.”

Defensive standouts

Each side recorded six sacks as quarterbacks were declared down with a touch from a defender to avoid injuries. Damien Jackson, Zeke Vandenburgh, Jack Dwyer and Kylan Stevens each were credited with two sacks.

Tackle leaders were Darius Walker with eight, Cam Wilson with seven and Dwyer and Pete Zuccollo with six apiece.

Franky West broke up three passes, while Connor Leyden forced a fumble recovered by Matthew Wedig.

Late game drama

After the White pulled within 21-20 with 2:09 left in the scrimmage, Dorsey’s go-ahead two-point conversion pass attempt was foiled by Jacob Bellizzi.

The White got the ball back, but Jack Takerian’s 41-yard field goal attempt on the final snap was wide left.

Looking ahead

ISU opens its season on Sept. 3 against a likely preseason FBS top 25 team in Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

The Redbirds play their first home game on Sept. 10 against Valparaiso.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

