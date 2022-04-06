Watch now: Takeaways from Illinois State's baseball win over Illinois

NORMAL – Embraced by the Illinois State baseball team for his fielding prowess at shortstop, Luke Cheng’s bat may be catching up with his glove.

Cheng doubled his season RBI total with four Tuesday as the Redbirds handled Illinois 10-1 at Duffy Bass Field.

“It did feel good,” said Cheng, who stroked a two-run double in the fifth inning and a two-run single in the sixth. “We talked coming into this week that when you get in RBI situations, it’s a good thing not a bad thing. Look at is as a positive, and take advantage of the opportunity.”

Six of ISU’s nine RBIs came from the bottom half of the batting order as the Redbirds evened their record at 11-11.

“The top of our lineup is deadly. They can all stick it,” Cheng said. “The bottom half needs to do what we can do to help them.”

ISU coach Steve Holm was disappointed to see a hamstring ailment rob Cheng of 50-60 late season at-bats in 2021.

“He’s just a really good baseball player and a really good kid. It’s one of those deals you know it’s going to happen for him. You just don’t know when,” Holm said. “Good players figure things out whether it’s offensively or defensively. Everyone is getting to see how good of a baseball player he actually is right now.”

Cheng charged a slowly hit ball in the hole and made a perfect throw across his body for the out in the seventh inning.

“I’m proud of my defense. Coming in (to ISU) that was my carrying tool,” said the sophomore. “I’ve tried to work on my hitting a lot this year. Defense wins championships. I have a lot of fun with that.”

Wyman’s solid start

ISU senior right-hander Colin Wyman moved to 3-0 after pitching five shutout innings against the Illini.

“With Illinois being an in-state rival, you would rather start an older guy if you could,” Holm said. “Colin being a fifth-year guy really helps us. He’s a fly ball pitcher. When that flag is blowing in to home plate, it really serves him well.”

Wyman required 34 pitches to escape the first inning. A single, a hit by pitch and a walk loaded the bases before Wyman retired Kellen Sarver on a ground ball for the third out.

“I was a little fidgety at first. I don’t know what it was,” said Wyman. “I couldn’t get a feel for my off speeds. I kind of got my slider dialed in and rolled with that for the rest of the game.

"That was the key to going five innings instead of just one and out. I didn’t have a feel for the curve ball. I don’t know if my hands were dry or cold, but I couldn’t finish it.”

Wyman departed after 91 pitches having recorded five strikeouts, walking one and hitting two.

“He said that was the most pitches he’s thrown since high school,” Holm said. “I told him you were probably at that mark in the first and we kept extending you. He really settled in the second inning. Sometimes it’s hard for relievers when they’re starting games and have not been in that routine.”

Beauregard capitalizes

With catchers Tyler Woltman and Adrian Flores sidelined with minor injuries, sophomore Kayden Beauregard got his second start of the season for ISU and delivered a two-run single for his first hit as a Redbird.

“It felt great. That’s something I’ve been looking forward to,” said Beauregard. “I had to stay patient. You’ve always got to stay ready. You never know what’s going to happen. I’m just thankful I got my opportunity today.”

A former major league catcher, Holm joked he was the back up catcher Tuesday.

“I told him you do not want me in there because I won’t be able to catch tomorrow,” Holm said. “I thought his hit was the dagger for them. He drove in those two runs and he caught fantastic. That’s a testament to his hard work.”

Illini pitching woes

Illinois (13-13) entered the game with a swollen 5.78 team ERA. The loss to the Redbirds bumped that up to 5.94.

The Illini get another shot at ISU next Tuesday in a 6 p.m. start in Champaign.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.