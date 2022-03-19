Watch now: Takeaways from Illinois State women trip to NCAA Tournament

IOWA CITY, Iowa – JuJu Redmond hopes to play professional basketball after her Illinois State career.

Scoring 25 points against the No. 8-ranked team in the country on national television gave that quest a new level of exposure Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I didn’t have any nerves,” Redmond said after ISU’s season ended in a 98-58 NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa. “I belong on that type of stage.”

After three seasons as a Redbird, Redmond capped her ISU career 19th in program history with 1,228 points. Her 571 points this season are fifth all-time.

“JuJu believes she belongs on this stage and she does. What she’s done in three years at ISU is spectacular,” said Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie. “She has just elevated our brand, our profile, and she's the most selfless kid.

"I know she has aspirations to play professionally, but the moment she hangs them up, I will be the first call. I want to hire her on my staff because she's a winner. I love her and I will be forever indebted to her for what she's brought to my life.”

Kristi Cirone, Cathy Boswell and Cindy Kaufmann are the only other Redbirds to score 1,200 points in three seasons. Redmond also became the first Redbird to lead the Missouri Valley Conference in season scoring since Cirone in 2009 at 17.8.

As ISU wraps up Gillespie’s fifth season as coach with a 19-14 record and the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008, here are six other takeaways from basketball-crazed Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Plotting a return

With Redmond the lone senior starter, Gillespie hopes to make the NCAA Tournament a habit.

“My goal is to have Illinois State in the NCAA Tournament every year. That's what I was hired to do,” she said. “That's what our staff has worked tirelessly for over the last five years. I've got the best staff in America. They believe in me, and it feeds down. Our players believe in all of us.”

Gillespie thinks playing in last season’s WNIT after a disappointing quarterfinal loss in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament was "a springboard and now this was the next step.

"But if I know the players in that locker room, the ones coming back. This stat sheet is going to be motivation enough because we got a taste.”

ISU starters Kate Bullman and Maya Wong shot a combined 3 of 20 from the field and 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

“I don't think Maya Wong thinks that Iowa saw the real Maya Wong, and I know this is going to fuel her fire, and as a coach what more could you ask for,” Gillespie said.

Bullman on Clark

Bullman was the primary defender on Iowa All-American guard Caitlin Clark, who matched her season average with 27 points.

“I loved it. It was a dream come true,” Bullman said. “I’ve always wanted to guard her like I said before the game. I think I went toe-to-toe with her. I’m really proud of myself for that.”

Clark was 9 of 15 from the field and hit all seven of her free throws. But the ISU coach pointed out some of Clark’s baskets came after steals and not while being guarded by Bullman.

“I can't wait to watch the film and see how many times Caitlin scored on Kate. She got some run-out layups,” said Gillespie. “She (Clark) is phenomenal. I think she (Bullman) takes it to heart and she loved the challenge. She has so much respect for Caitlin, she just wanted to see.”

Crompton in range

ISU guard Mary Crompton ended her junior season with 214 career 3-pointers, third in school history. Crompton trails only Kristi Cirone (229) and Katie Broadway (225) on the Redbirds’ all-time list.

“Yeah, it was a great experience,” said Crompton, who connected on three treys against Iowa and scored 11 points. “I was really excited to play in front of a lot of my family and friends. Just being in the NCAA Tournament in general was really exciting for me and my whole team.”

Wilson cleans the glass

Redbird junior DeAnna Wilson grabbed five of her game-high eight rebounds from the offensive board. Her 90 offensive rebounds on the season are the most ever by an ISU junior.

That total is fifth overall in the Redbird record book.

Clark hits the deck

The over 14,000 Iowa fans in attendance held their collective breath when Clark went down at the 7:32 mark of the third quarter. Clark initially limped after getting to her feet but stayed in the game.

“I was a little out of control,” said Clark. “I took a tumble and hit my knee on the floor. All good.”

Czinano on target again

Iowa senior post player Monika Czinano entered the game leading all of Division I in field goal percentage at 67.8.

She managed to raise that even higher against ISU. The 6-foot-3 Czinano was 6 of 6 from the field and 6 of 6 at the free throw line for 18 points.

Czinano scored seven straight points late in the second quarter to help the Hawkeyes carry a 43-29 margin into halftime.

“We needed to get her involved,” Clark said. “She has the best field goal percentage in the country. We want to get her the ball as much as we can.”

“It’s hard to double me and leave my teammates open,” said Czinano. “They’re all deadly.”

Iowa canned 12 of 22 from beyond the 3-point arc after missing its first four.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

