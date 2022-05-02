Watch now: Takeaways from Illinois State baseball's weekend series with Dallas Baptist

NORMAL – Luke Cheng had taken a baseball traveling 93 mph to the face, the impact of which sent a tooth flying from his mouth.

The Illinois State shortstop was down, dazed and “blacked out a little bit.”

“It was one of if not the scariest thing that ever happened to me on a baseball field,” Cheng said of the Friday incident.

The next day, Cheng was back in the Redbird lineup. The sophomore from Olney, Maryland, even picked up three RBIs over the next two games as ISU won two of three in a Missouri Valley Conference series with Dallas Baptist at Duffy Bass Field.

“I don’t remember all of it,” said Cheng, who still had obvious bruising on the left side of his face and lower lip Sunday. “My tooth flew out and blood was kind of going everywhere. (Third base coach) Wally (Crancer) found my tooth, and I was lucky enough to get it put back in.”

The collision of face and baseball was made more direct by Cheng squaring around to bunt.

“It was a high and tight fastball,” Cheng said. “I tried to get out of the way. Luckily, the (batting helmet) C flap caught a little bit of it.”

Cheng was at the dentist after Friday’s game when ISU coach Steve Holm called to check on him.

“I told him I was good and I was playing tomorrow. He told me as long as you don’t have a concussion, that’s fine,” said Cheng. “He let me play, and I was definitely a little bit nervous, a little bit hesitant getting back in the box that first at-bat. Once I got that out of the way, the jitters were gone.

"My face is still pretty sore and I’m struggling to eat a little bit. But it’s coming down the home stretch of things so I just want to be out there.”

With ISU at 17-22 overall and 5-7 in the MVC, here are eight other takeaways from the Redbirds’ first series win in conference play.

Wyman pitches in

Senior Colin Wyman pitched the final four innings of ISU’s 5-2 win Saturday, notching his third save while throwing 69 pitches.

That came just three days after Wyman started Wednesday’s game against Indiana. Wyman needed 83 pitches to navigate four innings.

“Colin giving us four innings out of the pen having thrown on Wednesday was as gutty and gritty a performance as I think I’ve seen all year,” Holm said. “Some of those fifth-year guys are so good for you because they throw so many quality strikes. He can throw his breaking ball in any count. He’s been our Everyday Eddie. That’s what he is.”

Holm visited the mound with two outs in the ninth after the Patriots had scored a run.

“He’s on fumes there,” said Holm. “I tried to let a little bit of gas back in the lines there, and he got that guy for us.

On the season, Wyman has a 3-1 record and a 3.38 ERA.

Positive step for Burns

Normal Community graduate Mason Burns retired the final two Dallas Baptist batters in Sunday’s 14-5 loss without allowing a hit or a walk.

That’s an encouraging sign for the hard-throwing Burns, who had walked five in two innings over three appearances this season.

“It looked good today for him,” said Holm. “We hadn’t gotten him out there in a while. He really attacked the zone and threw strikes and got us out of that jam.”

Sticking with your ace

Despite having thrown a career-high 92 pitches through six innings, ISU starter Jared Hart was sent out for the seventh in Friday’s 10-inning, 4-3 Redbirds victory,

“The two midweeks (games) we had this week came into play there,” Holm said. “You’re trying to count the outs you’ve got.”

Holm did not second guess himself after Dallas Baptist scored twice in the seventh to tie the game at 3-all.

“I will roll the dice with my Friday guy every time I can,” said Holm. “I told him after the game if he doesn’t go out for the seventh I don’t think we win even though he gives up those two runs.”

Extra inning trivia

ISU moved to 3-2 in extra innings with Friday’s triumph.

The Redbirds’ three victories have all been 4-3 games, while both losses were 7-6 decisions.

2010 Redbirds honored

The 2010 ISU team that won the MVC championship and appeared in the NCAA Tournament was honored before Saturday’s game.

Among the ex-players returning was former major leaguer Ryan Court.

Bringing the heat

Dallas Baptist has always had a bevy of power arms since joining the Missouri Valley.

On Friday, the Patriots started Jacob Meador, whose fastball was regularly in the 94-95 mph range. Chandler Arnold came out of the bullpen with 96 mph heat.

Strong metrics

Dallas Baptist had the No. 1 strength of schedule in the nation entering the weekend and were No. 2 in RPI.

So long Patriots

Dallas Baptist’s tenure in the Missouri Valley, which began in 2014, will end after the current season.

The Patriots are taking their baseball program to Conference USA.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.