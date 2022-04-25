Watch now: Takeaways from Illinois State baseball's weekend series with Bradley

NORMAL – Sunday has been anything but a fun day for the Illinois State baseball team in Missouri Valley Conference play or the entire season.

With the MVC series win on the line, the Redbirds have dropped the final game to Indiana State, Valparaiso and this Sunday to Bradley.

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job of getting the one and one,” ISU coach Steve Holm said of splitting the first two games of a series. “We changed the rotation. It doesn’t seem to matter who we’re pitching that day. We have not played well on Sundays.”

The Redbirds have lost seven straight Sunday games and are 1-8 for the season.

Against Bradley, ISU pulled within a run of the Braves on a two-run Aidan Huggins home run before a five-run Bradley top of the ninth sent the Redbirds to an 8-2 loss.

“We were fighting the whole game,” said center fielder Ryan Cermak. “Aidan had the big home run that got us going, brought us back to life. It all comes down to making little plays.”

At 3-6 in the MVC, ISU has a team batting average of .202 in its conference losses. In the three wins, that mark is .353.

As the Redbirds slipped to 15-19 overall, here are five more takeaways from the Bradley series.

Benched Huggins returns

Huggins was pulled from Friday’s game after striking out in his first at-bat and replaced by JT Sokolove in left field.

“He was asked to bunt there twice, and I didn’t like what I saw,” Holm said Friday. “So we made the switch and put JT in the game.”

Sokolove also played the entire game in left on Saturday before Huggins returned to the lineup Sunday. Along with his homer, Huggins also successfully executed a sacrifice bunt.

Pitchers struggle

ISU starter Jordan Lussier gave up six hits and three earned runs in 2⅔ innings. All five batters hit the ball well in the first inning as Bradley scored twice. The Redbirds were helped when a Braves’ runner was doubled off first base after Cermak hauled in a deep fly ball.

“The last couple starts he has been pretty good. Today, you saw the results,” said Holm. “They were squaring the ball up off him pretty well, and we needed to get him out of there in a hurry.”

Redbirds’ reliever Erik Kubiatowicz secured the final out in the seventh and pitched a perfect eighth before being reached for two homers and four runs in the ninth.

“Kubi had been giving us multiple innings,” Holm said. “He was kind of running out of gas, and we went back with him. Maybe I should have not gone back with him.”

McCaw smacks 10th long ball

ISU first baseman Jake McCaw reached base four times and belted his 10th home run of the season in Saturday’s 9-3 Redbird victory.

“It felt pretty good off the bat. I had a good feeling with the wind,” McCaw said of his 10th homer of the season. “It was carrying that way in BP (batting practice). I got a good pitch to hit and drove it that way.”

Double figure combo

McCaw and Cermak (14 homers) are the first ISU duo to hit at least 10 home runs in a season since 2019 when John Rave totaled 12 and Joe Aeilts 10.

Cermak’s 14 blasts are tied for the most by a Redbird in the past 23 seasons. Paul DeJong also had 14 round-trippers in 2015.

Cermak has 18 regular season games remaining to bolster that total. The school record of 23 homers was accomplished by Ryan Duncheon in 1999.

Busy week ahead

ISU travels to Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. meeting before playing host to Indiana on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Nationally ranked Dallas Baptist comes to town next weekend.

The Redbirds and Patriots square off at 7 p.m. Friday in a contest televised nationally by ESPNU. Saturday’s game has a 3 p.m. first pitch with the series finale beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

