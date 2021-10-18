Watch now: Sy Chatman, Ryan Schmitt could lead the way for Illinois State 'bigs' this season

NORMAL — Dusan Mahorcic started 16 of 25 games for Illinois State's basketball team last season at the No. 5 (or center) position. He got the bulk of the minutes during Missouri Valley Conference action against some of the league's heavyweights in the middle.

When Mahorcic decided to transfer in the spring and wound up at the University of Utah, it left an opening on the court for the Redbirds.

However, with three weeks left until the season opener ISU head coach Dan Muller feels good about how his team's "bigs" are progressing.

"We have five guys who can play the position," said Muller after Monday morning's practice.

Senior Sy Chatman and junior Ryan Schmitt have separated themselves a little bit from juniors Abdou Ndiaye and Alex Kotov and sophomore Alston Andrews in the battle for minutes, according to Muller.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Chatman played five games last season for ISU, averaging 4.8 points and 1.0 rebounds, after transferring from UMass before opting out in January. After putting his name in the transfer portal, Chatman decided to stay with the Redbirds.

"All the practices have been competitive," said Chatman. "We have Ryan coming in and he's strong. His hook is effortless. We're competing a lot, and I love it."

Muller said if he had to pick a player he's most proud of it would be Chatman because of "how far he's come since last year before he opted out."

"With Sy it wasn't about talent or basketball IQ. It was about his effort level and attitude and can he do it every day," said Muller. "The main thing is his consistency and attitude. He's really put a lot of weeks together, stacking weeks and days on top of each other, in practice with great attitude and competing with consistency.

"Sy could make a big difference for this team if he keeps it up. I think he will and there were times I wasn't sure, even during the summer."

Chatman and Schmitt, a 6-11, 225-pound transfer from Des Moines Area Community College, would give ISU more scoring options from the No. 5 spot. Chatman has a good mid-range jumper and quickness that could come in handy against some of the bigger MVC centers such as Drake's Darnell Brodie and UNI's Austin Phyfe.

Of course, defending those guys and the likes of Missouri State's Gaige Prim and Valparaiso's Ben Krikke will be challenging for any of ISU's bigs.

"It starts with me continuing to put on weight in the weight room," said Chatman. "I can use my athleticism as an advantage because I'm pretty quick and can jump. Just using those things as advantages when I'm guarding them and just try to force everyone into tough shots."

Schmitt helped Des Moines Area Community College to the Division II junior college national championship last season, averaging 11.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.

Muller said it took Schmitt a while to get acclimated to the level of physicality in Division I practices along with weight room and conditioning demands. However, Muller believes Schmitt is working his way through those issues and can be an immediate contributor.

"Ryan is our most gifted low-post scorer. He's our best rim protector because of his length and size," said Muller. "Abdou is our best shot blocker, but is a Ryan better rim protector in the post and on drives. He's a gifted passer and he's been a very good rebounder."

Schmitt said the practices are getting him ready for the season ahead.

"Coming into Illinois State they (the coaches) told me it was a physical league, especially at my position," said Schmitt. "That's what we emphasize every day in practice, getting bigger and emphasizing being tough inside, grit, hard rebounds, stuff like that."

Schmitt was grateful he didn't arrive at ISU a year ago when practices were limited in the summer and fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This summer helped us being here," he said. "Last year during COVID a lot of teams weren't able to get that good chemistry. We were here all summer and got to know each other and play with each other."

The 6-9, 200-pound Ndiaye has the longest tenure on ISU's roster, starting his fourth season with the program. He redshirted as a freshman and has been a rotation player the last two seasons, making 17 starts.

Defense has been Ndiaye's calling card with team highs of 31 and 33 blocks, respectively, the last two years. The Senegal native also put his name in the transfer portal in the spring before staying at ISU.

Ndiaye can tell his teammates inside what awaits them once MVC play begins.

"They (the opposing centers) are physical so you have to be more physical with them," he said. "On offense you have to be quicker than them. We have to use our speed against their size."

Kotov and Andrews played sparingly last season in their first year at ISU with each seeing action in 12 games. Andrews has been slowed recently in practice with a foot injury.

The 6-10, 230-pound Kotov, who transferred from Daytona (Fla.) State College, averaged 1.5 points and 1.9 rebounds. Andrews, a 6-9, 230-pound sophomore from Ocoee (Fla.) High School, chipped in 2.4 points and 1.5 rebounds.

"The best part is all those guys are getting better. There is going to be competition, my guess is, throughout the year," said Muller. "It's been a great, healthy competition. I would not be surprised if guys don't move up and down the depth chart.

"It went from early in the year we weren't sure who we could put in there to now we feel good about all these guys. It's just a matter of who plays best."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.