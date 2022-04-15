Watch now: Sy Chatman joins seven other Illinois State basketball players in transfer portal

Now, the Redbirds' new head basketball coach and assistants Walter Offutt, Andrew Dakich and Rob Judson are busy putting together a roster for the 2022-23 season.

Three more ISU players — junior forward Sy Chatman and sophomore guards Howard Fleming Jr. and Emon Washington — entered the NCAA transfer portal this week along with walk-on sophomore guard Jayden Johnson.

"I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to play at ISU and I have grown not only as a basketball player but as a person as well," wrote Chatman on his Twitter account.

Chatman was ISU's second-leading scorer (13.5 points) and leading rebounder (6.1) until he suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-January that required surgery. Fleming started 23 games, averaging 5.9 points and 4.2 rebounds.

That brings the total to seven scholarship players who won't be back with the Redbirds. Antonio Reeves, Josiah Strong, Alston Andrews and Abdou Ndiaye earlier announced they were going into the portal.

Reeves, who averaged 20.1 points, is reportedly visiting Kentucky this weekend after an earlier visit to Nebraska.

Pedon added his first player this week when Colton Sandage, a Bloomington High School graduate, signed with ISU. Sandage, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 13.6 points while shooting 35.1% from 3-point range this season for Western Illinois. He will have one year of eligibility with ISU.

Sandage is the first Intercity product to be on scholarship with the Redbirds since his brother, Brandon Holtz, played at ISU from 2005-09. Another brother, Brent Holtz, played football with the Redbirds.

"We are very excited about Colton’s combination of shooting, skill, IQ and toughness,” said Pedon. “He will bring a competitive edge to the game that will inspire those around him.”

Scholarship players still on ISU's roster are guard Mark Freeman; forwards Kendall Lewis, Liam McChesney, Harouna Sissoko and Alex Kotov; and center Ryan Schmitt.

One player ISU is known to have offered is Glenbrook South standout Nick Martinelli. The 6-7, 205-pound wing signed with Elon in November, but got a release after Elon's coach, Mike Schrage, left earlier this month to become a special assistant to new Duke coach Jon Scheyer.

Martinelli averaged 22.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 66.3% from the field for Glenbrook South, which compiled a 33-3 record and advanced to the Class 4A super-sectional.

ISU could have a significant advantage with Martinelli. Dakich was on Elon's staff this season as director of basketball operations before being hired by Pedon.

"Those two (Schrage and Dakich) were both big impacts on my decision to go there," Martinelli told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Martinelli has received offers from numerous schools, including Northwestern and the Missouri Valley Conference's Valparaiso along with league newcomers Belmont and UIC. Martinelli is reportedly making an official recruiting visit to Miami (Ohio) this weekend.

Portal hits Valley

ISU isn't the only MVC program which has seen several players hit the transfer portal, which reached almost 1,400 by Friday morning.

Indiana State, Evansville and newcomer Murray State also had about half their rosters go into the portal.

Northern Iowa lost sophomore forward Noah Carter, a second-team all-MVC pick who is going to Missouri. Bradley guard Terry Roberts, the MVC Newcomer of the Year and a first-team all-league selection, also is leaving as is Indiana State's Tyreke Key, a two-time MVC first-teamer who sat out this season after shoulder surgery.

Missouri State guards Ja'Monta Black and Demarcus Sharp are off to Northwestern State to play for new head coach Corey Gipson, who was the Bears' associate head coach under Dana Ford. Missouri State added three transfers Thursday, including 6-7 forward Dalen Ridgnal of Georgia and 6-5 guard Chance Moore of Arkansas.

Jayson Kent is staying in the MVC. The 6-7 guard left Bradley after two seasons for Indiana State.

Other top league players in the portal are Valparaiso guard Sheldon Edwards and Evansville guards Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton.

